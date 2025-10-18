DAVID MARCUS: To 2025 Democrats, the extremist is Fetterman, not Mamdani

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was quite a week for the Democrat Party. On Wednesday night, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, once fringe figures, held a CNN town hall to promote their socialist agenda. The next night, zany Zhoran Mamdani, the darling of the far left, took to the debate stage as the leading candidate for New York City mayor.

We also learned from Axios that plots are afoot to primary Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., from the left. Even though the hoodie-rocking senator votes 95% of the time with Democrats, he calls out communism and supports Israel.

FROM AOC TO ZOHRAN MAMDANI, THE DEMOCRATS ARE PEDDLING FAR-LEFT POLITICS

In today’s Democrat Party, those positions are a bridge too far.

What is becoming increasingly clear is that Democrat Socialists of America-backed Mamdani is not an "extreme" Democrat, he’s just a normal Democrat. The outlier today is Fetterman, and any other Democrat who will not genuflect to the new socialist power structure.

Let's take, for example, President Trump’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants. Fellow mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo’s policy on this is not really distinguishable from Mamdani’s. Both would keep Gotham a sanctuary city, protecting violent criminals, including rapists, from the long arm of federal law.

But wait a minute, I know what you're thinking. Mamdani is the free buses guy. That's crazy communism! Cuomo would never support that, right? Except Cuomo does support free subways for as many as 1 million New Yorkers.

In 2020, Americans elected Joe Biden as president, believing he was Ol' Scranton Joe, a moderate who would curtail the excesses of the left in his party and in the White House. It was arguably the greatest political lie of the 21st Century.

Instead of a steady old hand at the wheel, we got far left calligraphy from the bearers of Biden’s autopen that opened our borders, spiked crime, drove inflation through the roof and targeted conservatives and Catholics for federal investigation.

And that was under supposedly moderate Joe.

We need to stop pretending that Mamdani is out of step with the mainstream Democrat Party, he is the mainstream Democrat Party.

For every Fetterman calling him out, there are dozens of Democrats praising his once-in-a-generation political skills. Even top leaders like Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries appear terrified of this communist Cheshire cat.

The real proof in the real pudding, is that all over America, socialists funded by the DSA are primarying so-called mainstream Democrats left and right, and yet the mainstream Democrats do not fight back at all. They just kind of say, "Please don’t target me."

AOC was elected to Congress in 2018, which means, according to her, we only have five years left until climate change destroys the planet. But in that time, can any sane observer suggest that her party has not moved drastically in her socialist direction?

The fear with Andrew Cuomo, and the reason why most of the city’s Republican voters are not in the mood to save his candidacy, is that he would still govern as a socialist, especially with Gotham’s far-left city council.

At that point, for the first time, one of the United States of America’s two leading political parties will be full-on socialist, a potential disaster for our nation.

The bottom line is that at least in the short term, conservatives have to stop hoping that some rational Democrat Party can emerge from the parade of far-left wackos currently leading them. It may happen someday, but it won't be soon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The Democrats want to have their sustainably sourced, taxpayer-funded, pro-trans cake (as long as it's not made in Israel) and to eat it too. No, they’re just socialist now, and the sooner we accept that the better.

Perhaps, in the future, there will be another Bill Clinton to smack the Democrats back into moderate reality as he did in 1992, but don’t hold your breath. In the three decades since, Democrats have rigged election laws to prevent just such a possibility.

Why does New York City have ranked choice voting that helps far-left candidates in the primary, but no ranked choice voting in order to help them in the general election? It is to elect Zoran Mamdanis, and as a leading Democrat in New York, Cuomo just sat back and watched it happen.

There are two parties in America today, the Republicans and the Socialists. At least for now, to frame it any other way, is simply straight-up dishonesty.