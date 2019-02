By calling on convicted liar and tax evader Michael Cohen to spend all day Wednesday telling more lies about President Trump at a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Democrats hit a disgraceful new low in their taxpayer-funded partisan attacks on the president.

These are hysterical times in the Washington swamp. At times like this it’s important to take a clear-eyed look at what is actually happening. In truth, what’s happening is a national embarrassment caused by Democrats more interested in hurting our president than in serving the American people.

The witch hunt conducted by the Oversight and Reform Committee at its hearing Wednesday was yet another demonstration that Democrats are suffering from a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

These partisan Democrats are letting their intense hatred of the man the American people chose to be our president drive them to extraordinary lengths to wage political warfare against President Trump morning, noon and night.

Democrats are ignoring important legislative work because they put a far higher priority on trying to hurt the president than they do on working constructively with him for the good of the American people.

The sad truth is that the Democrats hate our president more than they love our country.

Cohen simply told the Trump-hating Democrats on the committee what they wanted to hear. But his claims that President Trump is a racist, a con man and a cheat are despicable lies – and Cohen knows it.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton must be smiling. Her good friend Lanny Davis is representing Cohen, president Trump’s former personal attorney.

Democrats have an unmistakable credibility problem because they’ve already reached their conclusion about what needs to happen to President Trump: impeachment.

Davis’ prominent appearance on camera sitting behind Cohen at Wednesday’s hearing tells us all we need to know. The hearing was an orchestrated political hit job being acted out in plain sight. The American people are too smart to be fooled by it.

Are we supposed to ignore that The Washington Post has described Lanny Davis as “the ultimate Clinton loyalist?”

Democrats are not interested in finding out the truth about President Trump. Their investigation of him is about political payback, Clinton style.

While the president of the United States is in Vietnam at a summit negotiating the denuclearization of North Korea, pathetic Democrats are attempting to undermine him in every way possible on the world stage.

There was a time not so long ago in our country that holding a politicized hearing such as this while the president is overseas would have been unthinkable. But today the old slogan that “politics stops at the water’s edge” has become a meaningless relic of the past.

The Democrats are obsessed with finding wrongdoing by the president where none exists, determined to do everything in their power to obstruct his initiatives and weaken him as he works to Make America Great Again.

The hearing held Wednesday was part of an investigation of the president being led by resistance leader Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. The investigation is a complete fraud.

What credible investigation would start by receiving testimony from a convicted liar? If the Democratic majority that rules the House cared about the truth, Michael Cohen would not be their star witness.

But Cummings is doing exactly what the left’s biggest donors want him to do. He’s trying to impeach a duly elected president of the United States at any cost, even though there is absolutely no factual basis for impeachment.

Cummings said that his committee will not tolerate lying. I submit that the very act of inviting a convicted liar to testify is just that.

After almost two years of investigations, the most important takeaway from Wednesday’s hearing is that Michael Cohen – someone who worked for Donald Trump for 10 years – knows of no collusion between Trump and Russia to affect the outcome of the 2016 president election.

But the anti-Trump media are ignoring this critically important fact. So desperate committee Democrats were forced to spend an inordinate amount of time focusing on old news involving a highly disputed campaign finance violation.

Cohen is set to go to prison in May for three years and it’s clear that he’s saying everything and anything he can think of in order to get his sentence reduced.

Make no mistake. Michael Cohen has only decided to tell his latest tall tales because he got caught being a criminal. His attempt to portray himself as a truth-telling virtuous man is absurd.

During the Clinton administration I was the chief investigator for the same House committee where Cohen testified Wednesday. I know that oversight can only be effective if it’s seen as a legitimate fact-finding exercise by the American people.

But this Democratic majority in the U.S. House is not interested in fact-finding. Democrats have an unmistakable credibility problem because they’ve already reached their conclusion about what needs to happen to President Trump: impeachment.

In the final analysis, Wednesday’s hearing was a waste of time and taxpayer funds because it simply rehashed stories that have been bandied about in the liberal media for months and sometimes even years.

It’s a shame that Democrats think that juvenile and outlandish questions about irrelevant topics are more important than finding solutions on border security and health care.

Michael Cohen – a man consumed by personal ambition and greed – swore under oath that he’s tried to be a good person in life. Let that sink in for a moment and you decide if his testimony is worth the paper it was printed on.

Under the leadership of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is showing it is far more interested in politics than the best interests of the American people.

