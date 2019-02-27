After day of testimony, Jordan calls Cohen ‘delusional’

House Oversight and Reform Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Fox News' Bret Baier that President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen “delusional” after a day of his testimony.

“I don’t think you can trust anything he says,” said the top Republican, who is charging that Democrats are bringing Cohen to testify so they can start their “crazy” impeachment process.

Jordan said Wednesday that nothing Cohen had to say had “any real value.”

RNC TELLS MICHAEL COHEN TO ‘HAVE FUN IN PRISON,’ AS GOP READIES WAR ROOM TO PUSH BACK ON TESTIMONY

Democrats invited Cohen to testify after he started cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Jordan and other Republicans challenged Cohen’s credibility because Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress in 2017, among other charges.

“How can you trust anything this individual has to say?” Jordan asked Baier.

MICHAEL COHEN HEARING: MOST EXPLOSIVE MOMENTS FROM FORMER TRUMP LAWYER’S HILL APPEARANCE

Cohen and Jordan had several clashes in the hearing. Jordan tore into Cohen after the former lawyer called Trump a “racist” and a “conman.”

Jordan suggested that Cohen, who will soon report for his three-year prison sentence, only parted with Trump after he was excluded from the White House.

“How long did you work in the White House?” Jordan asked.

“I never worked in the White House,” Cohen replied.

“That’s the point, isn’t it? You wanted to work in the White House, but you didn’t get brought to the dance,” Jordan said.

Cohen responded: “No, sir.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP