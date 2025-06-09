DAN GAINOR: The one surprising thing about ABC's Terry Moran and his anti-Trump team social media slam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC News suspended Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran over the weekend for being slightly honest about who he really is. Moran, like the rest of ABC News, hates the right with an almost cartoonish anger. It’s so bad, in fact, that he posted a venomous screed about Trump adviser Stephen Miller and the president in the early hours of June 8, calling Miller "a world-class hater" and saying the same about Trump.

He went on about Miller, who serves as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor to the president, saying, "It’s not brains. It’s bile. Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred," adding, "You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate." That unhinged individual has pretended for years to be an unbiased truthteller.

Now the media is upset that the White House complained to ABC. News flash: The White House also has free speech. And when reporters break the ethical codes of journalism, it’s a fair thing to object. (Yes, shockingly, journalism has ethical codes, but they are voluntary. Moran torched several aspects of the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics.) It’s also fair to note he was only suspended by his network and that the suspension didn’t appear to be so much about what he said it’s because he visibly showed that this is who he has always been – a biased hack who thinks you can tell the soul of a person by "just looking at him."

Bias has been the hallmark of Moran’s career. He delivered one of the most-embarrassing quotes about President Barack Obama’s entire eight-year presidency and, given the media adoration, that’s impressive: "Barack Obama is the first president since George Washington to be taking a step down into the Oval Office."

He’s been far worse about Trump, saying, when Roe vs. Wade was overturned, that "women will die." He’s called Trump "a Caesar" and "a Führer" and confronted the president during an interview earlier this year. Trump, as he usually does, got the better of the exchange, saying ABC didn’t cover Joe Biden's mental and physical decline because, "you’re fake news."

ABC News released a statement about the latest Moran debacle, claiming, "ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others. The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards." There likely isn’t a person in America who believes that, especially whichever high-paid network flack wrote it.

This is the same network that took former Clinton flunky George Stephanopoulos and made him an anchor and pretends to this day that he’s a neutral journalist. This is the same network that almost singlehandedly killed presidential debates when the buffoonish duo of debate moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis attacked Trump.

And this is the same network that has its news department produce "The View," a collection of angry, anti-Trump women who spit out stupid things rapid fire like a machine gun. Since Trump was reelected, the hosts have called America a "misogynistic country," complained, "they named the country after an Italian White man," and got angry at Democrats for not walking out on a Trump speech.

The marvelous folks at the Media Research Center (My old place of work) released a study in April saying "The View" has had 63 liberal guests since Trump took office in January and zero conservatives. "The View" is the most one-sided view on Earth. Co-host Ana Navarro even called for open protests of Trump back in February. "What is going on is outrageous. What I want to know is when are we in America going to hit the streets?" I guess she got her wish in Los Angeles this past weekend.

All of this means the Moran comments were not a surprise. That’s who Moran and the rest of the ABC News crew really are. This is who Moran has always been.

The surprise is it took him this long to say something this stupid in public. And if he’s willing to say that in public, imagine what they say at ABC News in private.

