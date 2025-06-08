ABC News' Terry Moran's history of attacking Trump dates back to first term in 2017

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before ABC News correspondent Terry Moran was suspended for a now-deleted social media post attacking President Donald Trump and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, he had a lengthy history of slamming the president on air.

"Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He's a world-class hater," Moran wrote in a now-deleted X post on Sunday. "You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate."

"Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred only [sic] a means to an end, and that end his[sic] his own glorification. That's his spiritual nourishment," Moran continued.

This was only the latest example of Moran blasting Trump since his first term in 2017.

More recently, Moran garnered attention from his fiery interview in April with Trump to mark his first 100 days in office. Moran repeatedly argued and pushed back on the president on several topics, including Trump’s tariffs and immigration.

This led to Trump calling out Moran in the middle of the interview.

"They’re giving you the big break of a lifetime," Trump told Moran. "You’re doing the interview, I picked you because, frankly, I never heard of you, but that’s okay. I picked you, Terry, but you’re not being very nice."

In 2021, Moran went as far as to refer to Trump as a "Führer" in the Republican Party.

"[Trump] has the Republican Party as a personalized power like we haven't seen," he said. "It’s a caudillo, it’s a Caesar, it’s a Führer. We don’t see that in this country. We do now."

Moran also invoked Nazi-adjacent comparisons when describing Trump after his first inaugural speech in January 2017.

"[I]t carries with it overtones from the 1930s when an anti-Semitic movement saying, ‘We don't want to get involved in Europe's war. It's the Jews' fault in Germany!’ Charles Lindbergh led them. It is a term, as he defined it his way, but the words carry ugly echoes in our history," Moran said.

In 2018, Moran appeared to joke about the idea of Trump’s funeral during coverage of former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral proceedings.

"First, he’s going to choreograph it. So, there might be more trumpets and fanfare... It will be the best presidential funeral ever. No one will ever have seen anything like that funeral," Moran said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Sunday, an ABC spokesperson said, "ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others. The [X] post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation."

ABC News itself came under fire for alleged political bias last August after Dana Walden, a senior Disney executive whose portfolio includes ABC News, was scrutinized by the New York Times for her decades-long friendship with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. The report came just one month before Harris’ first and only debate with Trump in September.

