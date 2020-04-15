David Bossie: Coronavirus and Trump – biased media's attacks no match for this president

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The presidency of Donald Trump has been a historic one on many levels. Candidate Trump — the ultimate political outsider — defeated a powerful entrenched career politician to capture the White House when no one said it was possible. The president then stormed into Washington and exposed the Russia hoax and a corrupt deep state that spied on his campaign.

And while dealing with relentless attacks from the liberal media, his pro-growth economic policies and supreme confidence in the American worker ushered in one of the greatest economic booms in our nation’s history. Then, being faced with the prospects of heading into an election year with record low unemployment and historic job creation and no positive agenda of their own, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her lapdog Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., concocted a political tall tale about a routine phone call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine. This shameful impeachment stunt blew up in their faces.

It’s now been nearly five years since Trump came down the golden escalator. Since that day, the biased liberal media made the decision to destroy him. Sadly, that effort continues today with their coverage of Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now there's always been bias in the media, but this president has exposed it in a way no one else could have. The liberal media’s hatred for Trump has made it plainly obvious that many so-called journalists who cover him are political activists. This is why the president battles the news media on a daily basis.

The anti-Trump media has turned into the opposition. They attack whatever decision the president makes. This isn’t journalism, and the president is right to criticize what’s become of the once-respected fourth estate.

Take, for example, the president’s recent comments about his plans to reopen the greatest economy on Earth after the worst of the coronavirus crisis is behind us. The president clearly stated this enormous decision will be made in consultation with state governors. He was immediately attacked by the liberal media for acting like a monarch opposed to states' rights.

This is Trump Derangement Syndrome at its worst. The president has big-government liberals and left-wing reporters in knots. The same people who usually want power centralized in Washington, now are supporting states' rights. The larger point is that with every decision Trump makes to combat COVID-19, the media formulates some rationale to oppose the decision, no matter what.

When the president makes his announcement, the biased media will go straight to the same old playbook. Reporters will probably omit that his decision was made in consultation with the experts, the science and the data. They’ll almost certainly ignore the fact that the president wrestled mightily with figuring out the right way to get Americans back to work while guarding against the second wave of coronavirus.

And they definitely won’t give him any credit, regardless of whether he decides on a state-by-state, regional or a national reopening approach. The political hacks covering the decision will attack it either way.

We're in the midst of a global pandemic not seen in 100 years, and the liberal media still won't be fair to Trump.

Thankfully, the president has other outlets. He can speak directly to the American people with his press conferences, on social media and through conservative media outlets. The liberal media’s reluctance to cover the president’s daily COVID-19 press conferences is telling. It confirms the press conferences are an extremely effective method of communication for Trump and his adversaries in the media are bitter about it.

But through it all, the American people see through the bias. Whether you voted for him in 2016 or not, you know by now that Trump will outwork the opposition forces in Washington and make the best decision he can for the country and people that he loves so dearly – regardless of party affiliation. This is called leadership.

No one would have guessed that California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — let alone New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio — would praise anything Trump did, but it’s happening. The president works for all Americans, not just some.

The liberal media dug itself a deep hole during the Trump presidency. The coverage of coronavirus could have been the moment to stop digging, but the media's collective stubbornness knows no bounds. Members of the media simply refuse to pull out of their death spiral. We're in the midst of a global pandemic not seen in 100 years, and the liberal media still won't be fair to Trump.

The liberal media has a partisan agenda, and Trump is making sure everyone knows it. They despise Trump because he’s winning, and they’re scared to death at the thought of unsteady Sleepy Joe Biden on a debate stage with him come October. The liberal media has tried to destroy this president since 2015 and has failed miserably. With their negative coverage of his response to the COVID-19 crisis, they’ll come up short again. President Trump is rising to the occasion because he’s the greatest game-time player ever.

