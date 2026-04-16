I chose abortion, then changed my mind — California wants that choice gone

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Those who support a woman’s right to choose should not be working to block that same woman from choosing differently when she has a change of heart. Abortion pill reversal saved my baby and the California attorney general is trying to hide this life-saving option from women.

He claims it’s dangerous.

I made the incredibly difficult decision to get an abortion because, at the time, I felt it necessary. That, too, carried risks, and I accepted them because I thought I had no other option. When I learned about abortion pill reversal, I was given a second chance. The process I experienced was safe and effective. It’s just progesterone — the same hormone my own body produced to support my pregnancy — yet somehow, that is what they call "risky."

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It makes me question whether the concern is really about women at all, or for the power and politics involved.

My story started when I found myself pregnant after a brief reunion with my ex, Ben. He had already moved out, and our relationship was strained. I was overwhelmed by the thought of doing this on my own. At first, I was excited, but the doubts from others quickly crept in. Family and friends questioned whether I could handle it. I began to question it too.

I chose to take the abortion pill, and immediately, I regretted it. That same day, I received a message from Ben telling me he wanted us to keep the baby. In that moment, everything shifted. I knew I had to try to stop what I had started. I searched frantically for help and found abortion pill reversal. Calling that number changed everything. It gave me an option I didn’t know existed in the moment I needed it most.

With support from Ben and the pregnancy center staff who walked alongside us, I began the process. In the weeks that followed, I saw my baby on the screen during sonograms. I watched her grow. Ben and I began taking parenting classes together, and slowly, we started building something new, something stronger.

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On January 18, 2024, I gave birth to our daughter, Evelyn.

That "problem" I was trying to solve is now 2 years old. She looks for me in every room she enters and finds comfort in my arms. She believes my kisses heal all boo-boos and she trusts me completely to keep her safe. That's why I defend abortion pill reversal.

Choosing reversal, choosing her, was the best decision of my life.

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This is not theoretical for me. This is real.

Abortion pill reversal gave me a second chance in a moment of desperation. It is a life-saving intervention. To stand against it feels no different than opposing something like CPR. We do not deny people a chance to live just because their lives are politically inconvenient or do not fit our narrative. We step in and help.

That is why I speak out. That is why I will continue to defend abortion pill reversal.

No woman should be denied the chance to change her mind. Calling that number and stopping the abortion I had started led to a series of events that led to what I consider the happiest years of my life so far.

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It's our job as women — and as a society — to keep our children safe. Motherhood is a God-given right for women. The attorney general shouldn't be able to take that from us.

My daughter, my family, and I are living proof of what that second chance can mean.