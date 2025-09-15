Charlie Kirk's loss is personal. Here's how he gave me hope and strength

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The news of Charlie Kirk’s killing at Utah Valley University last Wednesday shocked me to the core. It left a profound void in my heart and in the hearts of many others.

As the founder of Project H.O.O.D., I mourn not just a conservative titan but a friend, a supporter and a brother in the fight for a better America. The Charlie I knew was more than a political voice — he was a man of action, conviction and a devout Christian whose generosity reached far beyond the headlines.

I know because I was one of those he blessed with his time and resources. He never sought the public limelight for his good deeds, and I kept silent as well — until now. With his departure from this earth to our Heavenly Father, his good works deserve to be known.

I first met Charlie, a Chicago native, in the early days of Project H.O.O.D., when both of our visions — his Turning Point USA and my mission to transform the South Side — were just taking root. He was so young then, barely 18, yet his drive and clarity of purpose were undeniable. He knew why he was put on this Earth, and he lived with a passion that touched me, a wiser man two decades older.

Charlie didn’t just talk about change — he built it. He saw in Project H.O.O.D. a shared commitment to a better America, and he offered guidance, shared insights and connected us with incredible supporters who believed in our mission to provide opportunity and hope to those society often overlooks.

His donations to our galas were generous, but it was his personal encouragement — those text messages saying, "Keep going, Pastor, we’re with you" — that meant the world. Charlie had a gift for making you feel seen and valued, no matter how big or small your role in the fight.

Charlie was set to join us in Washington, D.C., for a major fundraiser, a moment I was very much looking forward to since I hadn’t seen him in a while. He was ready to walk alongside us for that leg of our Walk Across America, to lend his voice and platform to lift up those who need it most. That he was taken from us before that day is a tragedy that cuts deep. His death is a stark reminder of the risks we face when we dare to speak boldly, challenge the status quo and stand for what we believe.

As someone in the same arena — fighting for change in a world that can be hostile to truth — I feel Charlie’s loss on a personal level.

His killing forces us to confront the growing threats against those who speak out. But Charlie’s life teaches us that fear cannot win.

He faced opposition with courage, never shying away from the hard conversations or the cultural battles that defined his work. He built Turning Point USA into a movement that inspired millions of young people to embrace conservative values, not through fear but through hope, reason and unrelenting passion.

The Bible tells us in John 15:13, "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends." Charlie may not have chosen to lay down his life, but he lived it in service to others: his family, his country and the countless young people he inspired.

His death is a call to action for all of us. We cannot let fear silence us. We cannot let violence dim the light of truth.

Charlie’s legacy demands that we press forward, honor him by continuing the work he championed — building communities, fostering hope and standing firm in our convictions.

When I heard of the shooting, I went to X, and the first thing I saw was a post by his wife, Erika: "Psalm 46:1 — God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."

In a moment of unimaginable loss, her choice of verse reminds us that even when life feels shattered, God remains a refuge and strength. This emphasizes that in grief, faith does not erase pain but anchors us when everything feels unsteady.

To his wife, Erika, and their two young children, I offer my deepest condolences. Charlie was a devoted husband and father. His family, friends and the Turning Point USA community know that Charlie’s impact will live on through the lives he touched and the movements he built.

As I reflect on Charlie Kirk’s life, I’m reminded of his unwavering belief in the American Dream, a dream he fought for not just for himself but for all of us. Let us honor him by carrying that dream forward, undeterred by the darkness of this moment.

Charlie, we love you, God bless you, and we will keep fighting.

