From a Chicago rooftop to 3,000-mile journey, here's how I'm fighting to restore America's soul

It all started on a crumbling, dilapidated rooftop on the South Side of Chicago. I had climbed to the top of a crime-infested, rundown motel to protest the violence that had taken many lives and stole the dreams of far too many individuals. I stood there and vowed that I would fight the carnage tearing our communities apart.



I never dreamt of the impact that I would have or the connections that I have made across America, especially with those who face challenges similar to mine — the challenge of reversing the damage that post-60s liberalism has done to our neighborhoods. That mission that began on the rooftop is now taking me across America — step by step — for every forgotten block in this country that has been written off.



On September 1, 2025, I’m lacing up my walking shoes in New York City for a 3,000 mile trek to Los Angeles. This isn’t just a walk — it’s a rebellion against the soul-crushing grip of government dependency and the overall decline in our culture that’s hollowed out America.

It’s not just Blacks. It’s all of us. The stats don’t lie. More of us are dependent on the government than ever. Marriage rates are declining. Single parent households are on the rise. Education is an immoral freefall. Tribalism and racial divisions are still spiking. And faith in God has been pushed to the margins. We are losing our backbone and we must somehow relearn how to stand tall.





So, how do we reverse all this damage? The restoration of merit, the principle and value of merit, is our only hope. If you look at what the collective Leftist has consistently attacked over the last 60 years, it is merit. You didn’t build that. You didn’t do that by yourself. You can’t do that because of racism. And on.



From neighborhoods like ming to schools to the workforce, America is nothing without merit, and that is why the Left seeks to destroy it.

Merit is the glue that unites individuals of talent without regard to immutable characteristics or economic status as they pursue their version of the American Dream.



Merit is diversity. Merit is inclusion. Merit is advancement. Merit is free thought. Merit is failure. Merit is success. Merit is freedom.



Most of all, merit is why we are Americans.



That is why my march across America is all about restoring merit and the American Dream.





Let’s also be real with ourselves. This walk is critical because, even with President Donald Trump in office, our cities are still choked by Democrat policies that chain us down. Their playbook delivers one thing: a permanent underclass. They tell us that our children belong to them. They mock our faith. They mock our belief in the American Dream. They reduce us to our skins. Trump can’t do everything and, frankly, I don’t think he has the time. But we were never supposed to wait for him to ride to our rescue. That is why we must rise up and seize our fate with our hands.

Don’t believe me? Look at New York City, once a badass city, and is now on the verge of electing a socialist mayor. Socialism, folks—that’s the underclass life. I see socialism on the South Side every day and, trust me, you don’t want even a whiff of it. That is why this walk is a battle for America’s soul. We must break free from these chains, join the American Dream, and stop being pawns in the Left’s game—weaponized as proof of a "racist" America. They exploit our struggles to divide us, and we’re done with it.



Every step I take is to raise the finishing funds — all private donations- for our 90,000 square-foot Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center on Chicago’s South Side—a national model for transformation. We’ll launch a Christian school to educate and mentor boys from single-parent households living in poverty, train young men for real jobs, and break the cycle of violence. We’ll establish a national office to replicate Project H.O.O.D. chapters in high-need communities across America. And we’ll create a generational endowment to ensure this mission thrives long after I’m gone. But make no mistake—this is bigger than one building. It’s about restoring merit to this country from the bottom up.





This journey is a declaration: we don’t need more bloated bureaucracy or Washington’s pity. We need grit, accountability, and the God-given vision to see ourselves as more than social security numbers or skin colors. We’re Americans, built for opportunity, self-reliance, and faith—not lowered standards or endless welfare checks.

From D.C. to Dallas, Jackson to Tulsa, I’ll hit 50 anchor cities to rally communities, amplify stories of merit, resilience, and reignite the fire of faith. We’ll call this nation back to its bedrock: God, family, opportunity, and sacrifice. When we hit Chicago in June 2026 for our homecoming, I want to look my city in the eye and say, "We did it." I want to prove America’s heart still beats—and it pounds loudest when we move as one.



If you believe in merit and in the American Dream, join me. Our kids, our future—they’re counting on us. Let’s take those million steps together and break free from the grip of the Left that keeps us down. America’s soul depends on it. I know, because I see the rot everyday.

