Californicating the United States, Hunter Biden's appearance, and more from Fox News Opinion

WATTERS – Fox News host gives his take on reports DA Fani Willis and New York Attorney General Letitia James visited the White House. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – A fantasy draft for Trump's second term. Continue reading…

BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS – Democrats want to use climate change to break the border. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – 'A crackhead's appearance causes a fuss'. Continue watching…

SEN. RICK SCOTT – Biden’s weakness created the conflicts in the Red Sea. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Hunter Biden should have been grilled about defying subpoena requests. Continue watching…

DOCTOR'S ORDERS – It’s the economy, stupid … but it should also be healthcare. Continue reading…

CALIFORNICATION – Why Californicating the United States isn't going well. Continue reading…

SIDE HUSTLE – Biden admin spreading California's war on gig workers to rest of country. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…