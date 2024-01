Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York lost more residents from July 2022 to July 2023 than California, almost 102,000 compared to 75,423, according to the Census Bureau.



But it's the Golden State that has written the how-not-to guide. It's the trend setter of blue state public policy, "known today for incubating ever more elaborate forms of wokeness and identity politics," says Walter Russell Mead, as well as coercive government actions pursuing the electeds' vision of Camelot.

When a little more than a year ago the Rose Institute of State and Local Government at Claremont McKenna College surveyed Californians who had expressed an interest in moving, "many respondents from across the political spectrum described concerns about the cost of living and other aspects of the economy."

While "Republicans described concerns about politics and policy," "very few Democrats did." This should not be unexpected.

WHEN TEXAS STARTS ACTING LIKE CALIFORNIA

However, the response from "one independent from near Santa Barbara" seems representative of a middle that is fed up. This person declared that California "is run by morons."

Between the day (Sept. 9, 1850) it was admitted into the union and 2020, California's population increased every year. It has now lost population for three straight years. From April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2023, the state suffered a net loss of 573,019 residents. Over that same period, New York's population withered by 631,104.

Other states have lost people, as well, since the pandemic arrived. Most of them have been blue states, with red states taking in the refugees. As Power Line's John Hinderaker puts it, Americans have voted red with their feet. The top destinations have been Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Georgia, red states all of them.

In addition to California and New York, other big losers have been Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Maryland – all blue states, and all in awe of California's legislative and regulatory patterns. As the New York Times noted in April 2022, state officials "love to declare that California is a leader in everything," including "spearheading the resistance" to red states' legislative agendas, which is a legislative agenda of its own.

GAVIN NEWSOM GIVES NEW HANDOUT TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AND TAXPAYERS COULD BE ON THE HOOK

The Los Angeles Times made a similar argument when it declared "no state has had a bigger impact on the direction of the United States than California, a prolific incubator and exporter of outside-the-box policies and ideas."

In one of the more prominent instances of emulating Sacramento, several other states followed California's "lead" in outlawing gasoline- and diesel-powered automobiles and replacing them with, almost exclusively, electric vehicles.

The list of imitators includes Massachusetts (which lost 31,534 residents from April 2020 to July 2023), New Jersey (which had a modest overall gain of 1,802 but lost more than 153,000 domestically) and New York (-631,104), all of which emulated California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who unilaterally decided in September 2020 that he could make consumers' decisions for them. (His executive order was approved two years later by the state's unelected Air Resources Board.)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Could be that there's no causation, merely correlation, but maybe people are fleeing California for states where governors aren't telling them what they cannot drive and what they must drive. Because outside of the laptop class, EVs are unpopular. Buyers don't want them.

Other climate-related laws – legitimately passed and signed, not decreed – have also filtered outside of California. Bloomberg Law recently reported the state's "first-in-the-nation measures requiring companies to disclose financial risks related to climate and report greenhouse gas emissions could embolden other states to take similar action in an effort to address climate change."

Imitating California policies will inevitably impose a punishing cost of living driven by steep energy prices (inflated even further by the growing renewables fetish), exorbitant housing, excessive taxation, and labor compensation set artificially high by government; cut into businesses' profits (and force them to make uncomfortable decisions, such as escape to more liberating states); stifle entrepreneurship; restrict liberties; invite homelessness; and subject millions to inept governance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

None of these are reasons to stay. All are reasons to flee.

California's declining population means that along with a shrinking congressional delegation (the state could lose as many as five U.S. House seats by 2030), it's likely losing some degree of its political influence across the country. If that means its capacity to advance progressive, blue state policies beyond its borders has been diminished, it's good news. The entire country will be better off.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM KERRY JACKSON