Newt Gingrich: Buttigieg, other Dems' radical views on abortion, infanticide could lead to a Trump landslide

It is easy to forget how far Democrats have come from former President Bill Clinton’s 1992 commitment that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare.”

Even as late as 2008, then-Senator Hillary Clinton repeated the formula by affirming that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare.”

In recent conversations with voters, Pete Buttigieg has shown how much more radical the Democrats have become on the issues of abortion and infanticide.

KRISTEN DAY: BUTTIGIEG AND 2020 HOPEFULS, DON'T CANCEL 21 MILLION PRO-LIFE DEMS IF YOU WANT TO BEAT TRUMP

Kristin Day, a pro-life Democratic voter, recently put Buttigieg on the spot at a Fox News Townhall event in January, when she said: “So, do you want the support of pro-life Democrats, pro-life Democratic voters? There are about 21 million of us. And if so, would you support more moderate platform language in the Democratic Party to ensure that the party of diversity, of inclusion really does include everybody?”

When Buttigieg told her that he was pro-choice and then gave a waffling answer, moderator Chris Wallace asked if Day was satisfied with the answer she received.

She was not:

“No, I was not, because he did not answer the second part of my question. And the second part was, the Democratic platform contains language that basically says that we don't belong, we have no part in the party because it says abortion should be legal up to nine months, the government should pay for it, and there's nothing that says that people have a diversity of views on this issue should be included in the party.



“In 1996, and I guess several years after that, there was language in the Democratic platform that said that we understand that people have very differing views on this issue, but we are a big tent party that includes everybody. And so, therefore, we welcome you, people like me, into the party so we can work on issues that we agree on.



“So my question was, would you be open to language like that in the Democratic platform, that really did say that our party is diverse and inclusive and we want everybody?”

Buttigieg’s radical stance on abortion (he said that life begins when a baby takes its first breath, i.e., after being born) approaches the pro-infanticide position of Democratic Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam – who is, ironically, a pediatric neurologist supposedly dedicated to saving babies.

Speaking to Washington, D.C. radio station WTOP about late-term abortions, Northam said:

“When we talk about third-trimester abortions, these are done with the consent of obviously the mother, with the consent of the physician — more than one physician, by the way — and it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities. There may be a fetus that’s non-viable.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also fits perfectly with the abortion-infanticide Democrats. His highest priority in 2019 was enacting the Reproductive Health Act. According to The Washington Times, the law “decriminalizes abortion and drops most of the state’s previous restrictions on abortions after 24 weeks. It also allows midwives and nurse practitioners to perform abortions.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

As the newspaper reported, Cuomo thought passage of the law was so great that One World Trade Center, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Kosciuszko Bridge, and the Alfred E. Smith Building in Albany, “were lit pink in celebration of the law.”

Buttigieg, of course, is not that different from the other Democratic candidates on abortion.

Former Vice President Biden reversed his position on the Hyde Amendment, which says taxpayers do not have to pay for abortions. By a majority of 57 to 36, Americans agreed in 2016 that their tax dollars should not be used for abortions. Now, Biden is in favor of tax-paid abortions, as well as for a litmus test on the issue of abortion for US Supreme Court nominees.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg also aligns closely with the extremist pro-abortion group. When running for mayor, he proposed that anyone studying to be a gynecologist or obstetrician should be forced to learn how to perform abortions. (Under enormous public pressure, he backed off and allowed moral and religious exemptions).

Allow me to answer Day’s question: The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and the platform they’ll adopt in Milwaukee will be radically pro-abortion – possibly including Governor Northam’s infanticide phraseology. There will be no room for pro-life Democrats.

If rightly understood, this radical anti-life position will cost Democrats the support of outspoken pro-life groups, including many Protestant Christians, Mormons, Orthodox Jews, Catholics, and Muslims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If there indeed are 21 million pro-life Democrats, as Kristin Day asserted, such an extreme position on abortion and infanticide undoubtedly will lead to a landslide defeat à la George McGovern.

This is the ordeal Democrats have coming down the road.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM NEWT GINGRICH