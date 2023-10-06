Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Biden's war on Elon Musk, Matt Gaetz villain or hero? and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Hannity: Democrats put petty politics above Americans' security Video

Hannity: Democrats put petty politics above Americans' security

 FOX News host Sean Hannity calls out the chaos at the southern border under the Biden administration on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host calls out the chaos at the southern border under the Biden administration. Continue reading…

BRET BAIER – What my interview with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reveals about the power of democracy. Continue reading…

BIDEN VS. MUSK – The full force of the government is looking at Musk, to destroy him and his companies. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Los Angeles Unified is more focused on National Coming Out Day than reading, math scores. Continue reading…

'AN ABOMINATION' – Student loan repayments are back. Will colleges continue to get a free pass for this mess? Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden’s dog claims another victim. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Biden’s dog claims another victim Video

BOOK BANNING MUST END – Teachers need important books to challenge their students to learn. Continue reading…

BANNED BOOKS WEEK ISN'T REAL – Don't complain about books to librarian censors or you'll be censored, too. Continue reading…

END OF AN ERA – Kevin McCarthy's run as speaker is finished. Is Matt Gaetz a villain or a hero? Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

cartoon 10.06.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.