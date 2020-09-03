Deroy Murdock: Biden's upside down Trump, violence theory –yes, it's all the president's fault

Here is proof positive that President Donald J. Trump and his supporters are not responsible for the looting, arson, riots, and other violence renting this nation in twain: Two weeks ago, the Donkeys had four nights to pin the blame on the Elephants. But they didn’t.

Democrats would have soared at their convention if they convincingly had laid America’s smoldering ashes, smashed windows, and shattered dreams at Republicans’ feet. Instead, Democrats said N-O-T-H-I-N-G about the worst civil unrest in 52 years.

“Mayhem? What mayhem?” said the silence of the Zoom-based Democrats.

But polls suddenly found voters dissatisfied with Democrats’ strategic cluelessness. So, on Monday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden surfaced from his bunker, jetted to a vacant Pittsburgh warehouse, and announced that the last three months of hate-fueled turmoil were caused by…Trump!

"He doesn’t want to shed light. He wants to generate heat, and he’s stroking [sic] violence in our cities,” Biden claimed. “He’s got no problem with Right-wing militia [sic], and white supremacists,” Biden added.

So, I guess it must be white supremacists who have been shouting, “Black lives matter!” and decrying “white privilege” in all four time zones. Who knew?

And what of these Right-wing militias, or “militia” as Biden calls them?

Evidently, Americas’ coast-to-coast carnage is the handiwork of conservatives including those defenders of Western civilization who burned a public library in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Patriots, of course, toppled a statue of Francis Scott Key, who penned “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Portland’s Mark Hatfield U.S. Courthouse repeatedly has been set alight. It must be the local Federalist Society. Burned flags? The American Legion’s at it again! Torched churches? Obviously, Focus on the Family. And Republicans — who else? — trashed the Lincoln Memorial, honoring the first GOP president.

And Trump himself must have sent angry College Republicans to dragoon Senator and Mrs. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as they exited the president’s August 27 nomination-acceptance speech.

“I really felt that we were going to lose our lives,” Kelley Paul told Fox News' Tucker Carlson. “It was the most terrifying moment of my entire life.” Brave law-enforcement officers shielded the Pauls from those vicious CRs.

And who else but the Log Cabin Republicans, the GOP’s official gay wing, would have targeted Brandon Straka, a gay man? As Straka (who founded the ex-Democrat #WalkAway Campaign), conservative activist Mike Harlow (another gay man), and Libby Albert (Straka’s executive director) walked away from the White House, they were accosted by people in Black Lives Matter T-shirts. (No doubt, must have been a clever disguise by the Log Cabinites).

“You’re a f*****t,” a female, BLM-shirt-wearing thug screamed at Harlow, seemingly spitting on him. And taunted him with references to sodomy.

Another woman in BLM attire then smacked Albert as she captured this hate crime on her cell phone.

Straka called this the first homophobic attack he had endured “in probably 10 years.”

In Biden’s warped view, nothing says leadership like the president ordering Right-wing ambushes against his own conservative backers. What will Trump think of next?

All satire aside, President Trump has preached calm, law, and order, while Biden’s Leftist brethren have pillaged since George Floyd’s May 25 police-driven killing.

“The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters, and anarchists,” Trump said soothingly on May 30. “Healing, not hatred; justice, not chaos are the mission at hand…Right now, America needs creation, not destruction; cooperation, not contempt; security, not anarchy.” Trump-Pence 2020 released a touching video that incorporated these and other presidential pleas for unity.

“We will never surrender to mob violence, and we will uphold American freedom, equality, and justice for every citizen of every background,” Trump said June 23.

“We are now in the process of defeating the radical Left, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and the people who, in many instances, have absolutely no clue what they are doing,” Trump said July 4. “We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children, or trample on our freedoms.”

“When there is police misconduct, the justice system must hold wrongdoers fully and completely accountable, and it will,” President Trump said August 27. “But what we can never have in America — and must never allow — is mob rule. In the strongest possible terms, the Republican Party condemns the rioting, looting, arson and violence we have seen in Democrat-run cities like Kenosha, Minneapolis, Portland, Chicago, and New York.”

President Trump’s deeds have also sought domestic tranquility:

On July 3, he dispatched some 100 Homeland Security officers to protect Portland’s federal buildings. The left wails that these agents triggered local riots, although the violence there began June 3. Oregon state police relieved the feds on July 29, but the riots roared on. This vacates the “Trump did it” hypothesis.

The president repeatedly has offered federal law-enforcement assistance to governors and mayors. Some über-partisan Democrats stubbornly refuse Der Orangienführer’s help. Others, such as Minnesota’s Tim Walz and Wisconsin’s Tony Evers, eventually wise up. The National Guardsmen deployed to Minneapolis and 200 U.S. Marshalls, FBI agents, and BATF officials sent to Kenosha swiftly restored law and order.

President Trump faces this unfair dynamic: If he inserts law-enforcement personnel without local permission, then he is a fascist dictator. When Democrats such as Walz and Evers accept his aid, Trump gets no credit when things cool down. And when Democrat mayors and governors rebuff his assistance, then the left faults Trump for the ceaseless pandemonium “on his watch.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic left is “stroking” these fires, to quote Biden's gaffe du jour. Yes, indeed they are stoking these flames.

Biden’s Pittsburgh speech this week was a classic of psychological projection: He was like a man in a casino who rips the recklessness of those at the $5 blackjack table and then spins away his rent money at a nearby roulette wheel.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered an even more fitting image: “That’s like the arsonist blaming the firefighter.”

