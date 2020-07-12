Deroy Murdock: Failure of leadership — Pelosi shrugs at statue vandals, ignores this in her own party

“I don’t care that much about statues,” a ho-hum House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told journalists on Thursday.

Regarding the rampant destruction of public monuments that has plagued America in recent weeks, a scribe at the San Francisco Democrat’s Capitol Hill press conference asked: “Shouldn’t that be done by a commission or a city council, not a mob in the middle of the night?”

Visibly shrugging her shoulders, Pelosi replied: “People will do what they do.”

Que sera sera!

What a categorical failure of leadership.

Prominent Americans today, especially those respected by the increasingly destructive Left, should preach tranquility. Thus, it is morally reprehensible that Pelosi instead winks and nods at vandals.

Pelosi easily could have used her high profile to remind these cultural criminals that these statues, no matter how controversial, are not theirs to annihilate. If statuephobes want these works of art banished, they should use America’s democratic processes to petition their leaders for redress of these grievances.

Rather than erect a barrier against further bronze bashing, Pelosi barely installed a speed bump.

Pelosi’s comments were as shameful as her tone was pro-seditious. Alas, this is no surprise. Democrat officials and far-Left activists have laughed off violence and even hurled gasoline onto the flames of hate since the George Floyd riots erupted in late May.

“Young people, they have a whole new definition for ‘looting,’” said Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif. “They say ‘looting’ is predatory lending,” she added.

“A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” is how Attorney General Maura Healey, D-Mass., described widespread arson, even as Leftist-lit fires roared from coast to coast. “Yes, America is burning, but that’s how forests grow.”

At least 13 of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign staffers donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. It paid cash bail to spring from jail numerous protesters and rioters arrested during the chaos in and around Minneapolis after George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25.

The NYPD arrested lawyer Urooj Rahman on June 2 for allegedly lobbing an ignited Molotov cocktail into a police vehicle. Authorities say Rahman also handed out improvised petrol bombs to Floyd-related rioters in Brooklyn on May 30.

Not to be outdone by the rope-wielding statue killers, Pelosi has declared war on sculptures and paintings of Confederate leaders inside the U.S. Capitol.

But why now?

Pelosi has been a member of the U.S. House since 1987, a full third of a century ago. She first served as speaker between 2007 and 2011, including 2009 and ’10, when Democrats controlled the House, Senate and White House. Obama, America’s first black president, occupied the Oval Office at that time. All of the stars were aligned to purge Capitol Hill of every last speck of anything even remotely Confederate. And yet, on this issue, Pelosi was quieter than the fog that caresses the Golden Gate Bridge.

If Pelosi wants to dismiss 19th-century Confederates from the U.S. Capitol, she surely cannot countenance the symbolic presence of a 20th-century Klansman.

Again, why now, and not then?

It’s 2020, and Democrats want President Donald J. Trump out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Pelosi and other evil Democrat leaders reckon that electrifying their political base will endanger Trump. So, Pelosi’s latter-day hostility to these Confederate objets d’ art is designed to stir the racial pot, in hopes of boosting black turnout.

Disgusting.

If Pelosi were sincere about this matter, and not battling bronzes and busts for partisan advantage, she would demand the immediate removal of all existing statues of former Senate Democrat leader Robert Byrd of West Virginia. Byrd earned the title of exalted cyclops in the Ku Klux Klan, his reward for recruiting 150 new Klansmen for the KKK chapter that he founded in Crab Orchard, W.Va.

As a U.S. senator, Byrd led repeated Democrat filibusters against the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other measures designed to terminate Jim Crow segregation. Republican leader Everett Dirksen of Illinois mustered enough votes to derail Byrd’s obstructionism, pass this landmark legislation, and transmit it to President Lyndon Baines Johnson for signature.

Despite Byrd’s deep involvement in vicious anti-black hatred, Senate Democrats elevated him as their leader until as recently as January 1989. When Byrd finally died in office in 2010 at age 92, Obama and Biden eulogized him at his funeral.

So, how about it, Nancy?

Down with the statues of Robert KKK Byrd!

