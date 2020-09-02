Gutfeld on Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the hair salon

Remember all those righteous types going after President Trump for not wearing a mask? But he's a role model, they scream! He's killing people!

Of course, away from the cameras, they were doing something else. That's the difference between Trump and politicians. With Trump, what you see is what you get. The others? Well, they're politicians.

Like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. She was caught at a hair salon in San Francisco Monday, despite laws keeping hair salons closed to the public there.

PELOSI FIGHTS BACK: 'THE SALON OWES ME AN APOLOGY FOR SETTING ME UP'

This is the same Nancy who said recently: “The White House, by bringing all those people there, no masks, no distancing, and the rest. He [Trump] slapped science right in the face. And what a bad example that was.”

What a bad example! She should know.

And then there's the Philadelphia mayor caught eating inside a Maryland restaurant while his city bans indoor dining.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

And our beloved New York leaders, spotted outside — fresh after lecturing citizens on the rules the leaders violate.

So what’s the lesson here? Why do many people seek political power to begin with? It isn't to increase your quality of life. It’s to increase theirs, by allowing them immunity from the laws they enforce.

Being a politician means having that special pass that gets you in front of every Disney ride. It means the best seat in the house, the ability to bump anyone off a flight, to be able to run red lights to get to that gym across town — environment be damned. If you talk the talk, there’s no need to walk the walk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ask Joe Biden. Politics gets you perks and fame. Look at the entire Clinton brood, who expected and got millions after languishing in taxpayer funded property. And there are the Obamas — Netflix-sponsored fat cats.

So, is Trump in this for the money or the perks? He's got that already. So what’s he in it for? Did the media ever ask that? No. They were too busy trying to score free tickets to “Hamilton.”

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Sept. 2, 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD