David Bossie: Biden and Russia hoax revelations – what did former VP know and when did he know it?

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s recent declassification of critically important documents concerning the Obama administration’s targeting of President Trump and his 2016 campaign provide the American people with explosive new evidence of exactly what was happening during the summer of 2016 and why the phony Russia hoax was launched.

According to Director Ratcliffe’s letter, intelligence gathered in 2016 “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016, of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.”

Other declassified records indicate that Secretary Clinton wanted to execute the political plot against then-candidate Trump in order to distract from the investigation into her use of an insecure private email server to conduct sensitive State Department business.

The documents released include handwritten notes of former CIA Director John Brennan that memorialize a briefing he gave to President Barack Obama and other senior Obama officials about the allegations.

Brennan wrote, “We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED]…alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.”

Just days later, on July 31st, the FBI opened what has become known as the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation to look into whether the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia on election activities.

The media must ask Biden serious questions about the newly disclosed activities of the Obama-Biden administration in July 2016.

These are remarkable revelations when you consider that Brennan continued calling the duly elected president of the United States a Russian asset for years, despite appearing to know the allegations were just Clinton-inspired political sabotage. Furthermore, it begs the question of why the CIA was involving itself in domestic affairs.

These newly declassified records should shock every American. The documents indicate that President Obama, CIA Director Brennan, the FBI, and other senior Obama administration officials were made aware that the Russia-related allegations against President Trump were politically motivated and spearheaded personally by their party’s candidate for president, Hillary Clinton.

Nevertheless, the Obama administration plowed forward and weaponized our nation’s premiere law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Brennan’s notes indicate that not only did he brief President Obama, but also “JC,” “Susan,” and “Denis.” This could be referring to former FBI Director James Comey or former DNI James Clapper, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, and former White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough.

Here’s the bottom line: With 27 days to go until Election Day 2020, the American people deserve to know what former Vice President Joe Biden knew about all this and when he knew it.

It has been previously disclosed that Biden was present at the infamous January 5, 2017 meeting in the Oval Office with President Obama, Comey, Rice, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates when the targeting of General Michael Flynn was discussed. According to notes from that meeting, Biden allegedly brought up a potential Logan Act violation as a way to investigate Flynn.

Knowing this, the media must ask Biden serious questions about the newly disclosed activities of the Obama-Biden administration in July 2016. It looks like the highest levels of the Obama administration were doing the bidding of Hillary Clinton by using the full force of the federal government to take down Donald Trump.

President Trump has been right all along. This was all political from the beginning. Obama knew. So did Brennan. So did Comey.

Then why in the world was Crossfire Hurricane ever opened? Why were FISA warrants against Carter Page necessary? Why was Christopher Steele’s dossier full of fake political opposition research utilized?

Why did we need a two-year special counsel investigation headed by Robert Mueller to discover what was already known -- that this was a political hit job concocted by the Clinton camp.

We now know the answer and all roads lead to Hillary. These things got off the ground because she put them in motion. After all, she was going to be president and if these things didn’t happen, you were going to face the wrath of Hillary -- and no one wanted that.

Then something amazing happened. The ultimate political outsider Donald Trump prevailed against all odds even though the entire Obama-Biden administration was politicized and using taxpayer dollars to destroy him.

On Tuesday night President Trump tweeted that he has “fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!”

Thank you, Mr. President. It’s time for this to happen.

The American people deserve the truth -- finally.

