Newt Gingrich: If Biden, Pelosi and Schumer are in charge in 2021 get ready for this nightmare

Every time some supposed conservative or Republican explains why he or she can’t vote for President Trump, I wonder if they have thought about the alternative – the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi machine.

Our choice in November will not be between President Trump and President Perfection. It will be between President Trump and a nightmare that would end America as we have known it.

If former Vice President Joe Biden wins, it means the turnout in favor of Democrats will be such that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., remains leader of a Democratic majority in the House. It also means that Democrats will almost certainly gain control of the Senate, making Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader.

REINCE PRIEBUS WANTS LOTS OF TRUMP-BIDEN DEBATES: 'PRESIDENT IS GOING TO EAT UP JOE BIDEN'

Given control of all three instruments of power, what would the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi team do?

This is not a question that requires wild speculation. As I outlined in a series of podcasts at Gingrich 360, Pelosi’s $3 trillion HEROES (Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions) Act – ostensibly designed to help our economy recover from the coronavirus downturn – by itself contains enough radicalism to be terrifying.

The legislation would legalize all people currently in the U.S. illegally. It would block federal immigration officers from deporting even criminals and gang members. It would give major Democratic donors a huge tax break by reestablishing unlimited deductibility for state and local taxes.

The measure would pay for abortion with taxpayer money. It would release prisoners indiscriminately, so that at least six of the most infamous serial killers would be eligible for release. It would pour money into corrupt local governments and bail out the most wasteful states in America.

These are just some examples from the bill’s more than 1,800 pages.

And there are plenty more examples. In my upcoming book “Trump and the American Future,” I detail a host of radical votes and actions that were supported by more than 200 currently serving House Democrats.

Beyond this, we have solid evidence from California, New York and Virginia of how radical the Democrats would be if they gain control of the House, Senate and White House.

Abortions at every stage of pregnancy would be legalized and paid for with your tax money. Gun control would be effectively imposed by establishing manufacturer and gun seller liability for any gun used in a crime. (Trial lawyers would love it, and they are at the heart of the Democratic coalition.)

With HR1 (the first bill voted on this session) and the elections component of the Pelosi $3 trillion bill, it is clear how the Democrats would move to make themselves unbeatable.

Democrats have been frustrated by free elections. Even when they could win the presidency, they only had unified power for two years at a time under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. In both cases, they immediately lost the first off-year elections and then had to contend with Republican Houses.

That off-year Republican victory led President Clinton to compromise on welfare reform, balancing the budget, reforming the Food and Drug Administration and Federal Communications Commission, and cutting the capital gains tax. Liberals hated it and have never forgiven President Clinton for going to the center.

President Obama was much more radical than President Clinton and had learned that the left would punish him for “selling out.” His answer to Republican opposition was to accept limited legislative goals and try to change America through executive orders and radical appointees.

The current Democratic goal is to create a one-party government – as Democrats have in Chicago (the last Republican mayor served 89 years ago), New York (where Governor Andrew Cuomo dominates), and California.

Election law changes supported by Democrats would make it impossible to identify who is voting or have accurate voter rolls. This would set the stage for vote harvesting on a nationwide scale. All of this is clear from HR1 and the Pelosi bill’s provisions.

Faced with the Trump administration’s extraordinary success in appointing more than 300 federal judges, the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi team would almost certainly invent hundreds of new federal judgeships, so the leaders could fill them with radicals who would replace constitutional limits with politically correct rules.

Unless Chief Justice John Roberts followed the election with a decisive shift to the left (certainly conceivable given some of his 5-4 votes with the liberal justices) it is likely the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi team would create four more seats for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump’s remarkable wave of deregulation would be reversed by protégés of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., appointed in every bureaucracy. Freedom would again be replaced with the rule of Washington.

Expect virtually every significant Trump executive order to be repealed in the first 90 days. Every liberal think tank and activist group is building a list of executive orders to be repealed, and my guess is that Obama administration alumni who have drafted executive orders in the past would actually have the draft orders completed by a potential Biden inaugural.

The economic recovery would come to an abrupt halt as the wave of red tape would be matched by massive tax increases on investors and American business. Meanwhile, small businesses would simply drown. The unemployment rate would remain much higher than it would in a Trump administration, and the left’s efforts to create a society in which the largest possible number of Americans are dependent on government for money, food, housing, and daily life would grow even bolder.

Police (if they survive at all) would face dramatically limited funding, draconian anti-police regulations, and a profound number of criminals on the street via the elimination of bail. In one recent case in New York, a serial bank robber was arrested six times for robbing banks and released every time without bail. After the sixth arrest, he told a detective he couldn’t believe they kept letting him out.

Sympathy for Seattle-style “free zones” of Antifa-led takeovers and secessionist movements would become the norm. In these areas, theft-based economies and might-makes-right would replace the rule of law.

American history would continue to be rewritten, and a major effort would be made to establish reparations for African-Americans who were never slaves to be paid by people who were never slave owners. These payers would include the descendants of immigrants who came to the U.S. after the end of slavery.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

In foreign policy, the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi team would revert immediately to a more left-wing version of Obama’s policies. The Iran agreement would be renewed. The United States would rejoin the Paris Accord on Climate Change – and would meet its full funding obligation to the World Health Organization.

Israel would be pressured to give up its new settlements and to find a deal with Hamas or face dramatic cuts in support from the United States.

The Biden administration would seek a new understanding with China, including the acceptance of the Hong Kong takeover and abysmal human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang, a withdrawal from challenging China in the South China Sea, and a signal that pro-Chinese government appointees would be made to key positions at the National Security Council, State Department, and Commerce Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

None of these examples are partisan exaggerations. They can all be found in bills, speeches, and articles by leading Democrats.

The next time someone suggests President Trump should not be reelected, ask the person if he or she has thought through what life will be like under a Biden-Schumer-Pelosi machine.

To read, hear, and watch more of Newt Gingrich’s commentary, visit Gingrich360.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM NEWT GINGRICH