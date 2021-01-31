Michael Goodwin: Biden family has no shame – here's why they get away with it 

They can’t quit the grift. No sooner had Joe Biden won the White House than his family went back to trying to make a buck off his name.

The latest sordid example involves one of Joe’s younger brothers, Frank Biden, appearing in a Florida law firm’s ad – on Inauguration Day no less. The ad used the president’s name to draw attention to the Berman Law Group’s class-action suit against sugar cane growers.

"The two Biden brothers have long held a commitment to pushing environmental issues to the forefront," says the ad. "The president-elect has vowed to rejoin the Paris Agreement and wants to set ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets."

SALLY PIPES: BIDEN'S HEALTH CARE PLANS – THIS IS WHAT AMERICANS CAN EXPECT FROM DEMOCRATS

The ad, first reported by CNBC, appeared in the Daily Business Review and carried a picture of Frank Biden and quotes him saying, "My brother is a model for how to go about doing this work."

How touching. And shameless.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

After the enormous political trouble Hunter Biden’s shady business ties caused during the campaign, Frank’s bid to piggy-back on Joe’s election sounds especially reckless. But here’s another way to look at it.

Biden family members are oblivious to conflicts and criticism because they’ve been swimming in swamp corruption for decades. The two brothers, Frank and Jim, and Hunter have made millions and millions based on selling the perception of access to Joe’s power.

Having gotten rich and gotten away with it, why quit now? Joe is no longer one of 100 senators or just the vice president. Now he’s the "big guy." Ka-ching!

A corresponding myth the Bidens sell is that Joe, like Sgt. Schultz, knows nothing. Ignorance is hardly a virtue given the circumstance, but with most media giving him a pass, Joe’s never paid a price.

As a candidate for president, he insisted he never discussed Hunter Biden’s vast foreign businesses with him. Yet Hunter flew to China with him on Air Force 2 in 2013 and returned with a $1.5 billion investment from a bank controlled by the Communist Party.

So we’re supposed to believe that during the long round trip flight, Joe never said, "Son, what are you doing on my plane? And what are you doing in China?"

Having gotten rich and gotten away with it, why quit now?

Even more galling, when Hunter abandoned his laptop at a repair shop and The Post published e-mails and photos from it showing how the son had been reaping a king’s ransom from autocrats, oligarchs and various thugs, Joe called the whole thing "Russian disinformation."

He was the one spreading disinformation, though most Americans didn’t know it because Big Media ignored the story and Big Tech blocked The Post’s accounts. Still, we know Joe knew the truth because the laptop contained an email from an adviser to the corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma, thanking Hunter for arranging a meeting with Joe. Burisma, recall, paid Hunter more than $4 million for sitting on its board despite his knowing nothing about Ukraine or energy while Joe was vice president.

Nice work if you can get it.

Any remaining doubts about Joe’s knowledge were erased by Tony Bobulinski. The former college wrestler and decorated naval officer went public about Hunter’s work with a Chinese firm and said he had two meetings with Joe Biden in 2017.

As Bobulinski told me, Joe knew everything about the deal in the works, which, if true, supports his claim that our new president was to get a secret 10 percent cut. Bobulinski also said Hunter often referred to his father as the "big guy."

As they parted, Joe Biden told him to "look out for my family," Bobulinski recalled.

To this day, none of the Bidens has denied Bobulinski’s claims, which he also made to the FBI. Agents have the wayward laptop and Hunter admits he is the subject of a criminal tax probe.

As for Frank Biden’s newspaper ad on Inauguration Day, it wasn’t the first time he used his brother to boost the lawsuit. In June of 2019, the Berman firm announced its suit against the growers on the same day that Joe announced his campaign’s environmental plan, according to floridapolitics.com.

Pressed by a reporter about whether there was any coordination with the campaign, Frank Biden reportedly answered: "There was absolutely no coordination. It was serendipitous that Joe’s environmental policy came out today."

Confident the media will continue to protect a Democratic president, a Biden aide answered a Politico query on the Florida ad with mush that suggests the First Family of Grifters has no intention of going out of business.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is this White House’s policy that the president’s name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities to suggest, or in any way that could reasonably understood to imply, his endorsement or support."

In other words, Ka-ching!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MICHAEL GOODWIN