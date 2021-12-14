Biden, Democrats face a bleak future after squandering the last 11 months

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden and the Democrats are in big political trouble and there’s good reason for it.

Despite controlling the White House and Congress—with the biased mainstream media in their pocket—the left has completely squandered the past eleven months at a time when the American people can least afford it.

In fact, since Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer assumed power in January 2021, the America people see firsthand their lives and outlook have gotten far worse.

It’s become clear that the radical left has total control over the Democrat Party and the socialist policies being pushed are putting our constitutional republic in danger. It’s no wonder a recent Wall Street Journal poll found that 63 percent of those surveyed think our country is on the wrong track while only 27 percent think we’re headed in the right direction.

For the 27 percent who believe this, here’s a reality check.

After nearly a year of failure and incompetence, hardworking patriotic taxpayers are feeling down about what’s happening in Joe Biden’s America. The president’s policies and weak posture have created an inflation crisis, border crisis, crime crisis, foreign policy crisis, supply chain crisis, and vaccine mandate crisis.

But it’s not just the crises themselves; it’s the Democrats’ refusal to show any concern for the various disasters that are unfolding right before our eyes. This arrogant tone-deaf behavior is making our country miserable.

For example, the Biden White House is still trying to ram its multi-trillion dollar socialist wish list through Congress this month even though reports are indicating inflation could hit a crippling 6 percent later this year. Injecting trillions more into an already overheated economy is completely irresponsible and a recipe for more hardship for families.

The American people don’t support tax increases or wasting tens of billions on climate change initiatives, and they’re sick and tired of exploding gas prices and expensive groceries. The so-called Build Back Better legislation is a terrible idea, especially in the current environment of skyrocketing inflation.

Over the past year the spike in crime in our cities has become a major concern, but doing something about it isn’t a priority for Biden and the radical Democrats in Congress. Headlines such as "A dozen U.S. cities set annual murder records with three weeks left in 2021" have all Americans on edge, but leading Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been busy seeking to minimize the criminal activity that’s caught on camera seemingly every night.

AOC’s recent statements in which she dismissed the crime spree are so reckless that even members of her own party are calling her out. A former Democrat member of the New York State Assembly stated, "AOC is out of control. I don’t think she’s living on this planet…I really think she's a danger. These crimes that are being committed—there are real victims out there." When you consider how influential Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is inside the Biden White House and the Democrat caucus in Congress, this is truly a frightening statement.

Recently the governor of Arizona said that "the border is wide open, and it is unprotected…we call on the administration to care about what is going on." Every American should pay full attention to this statement. There’s an invasion taking place at our southern border with record numbers of illegal immigrants entering the country and not only do Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the Democrats not care, they actually welcome it. Whether it’s the deadly fentanyl, the violent criminals, or allowing untold numbers of COVID-19 positive foreign nationals into the country, Biden’s open borders policy is a national security threat.

An unmistakable feeling of malaise not felt since the late 1970s has set in due to Joe Biden’s policies and the aforementioned WSJ poll confirms it. The survey found that 46 percent expect the economy to get worse compared to 30 percent who think it will get better; 52 percent believe inflation will get worse while only 23 percent say it will get better; 47 percent believe the crime situation will get worse and just 14 percent say better; and 42 percent think the border crisis will get worse compared to a scant 16 percent who think it will get better. The Biden misery index is real.

And the bad news in the poll for the Democrats doesn’t end there. It shows the president’s approval rating remaining at a dangerously low level, with 41 percent approving and 57 percent disapproving of his performance in office. To make matters worse, among independents Biden stands at a dismal 30 percent approval and 66 percent disapproval, and among Hispanics, the president is at 42 percent approval and 54 percent disapproval.

Most shockingly, the survey also found that even though 63 percent of Hispanics voted for Joe Biden in 2020, they are now deadlocked on the question of a presidential rematch in 2024, 44 percent Biden to 43 percent Trump. These "danger zone" numbers are setting the stage for a calamity on the left.

It’s simply Politics 101 to know abrupt changes need to be made quickly or the Democrats are going to get wiped out in next year’s midterms. That being said, it’s highly unlikely the arrogant out of touch leftists in power are capable of acknowledging the catastrophe they’re presiding over.

But the time for Biden to return to common sense policies is upon us, because November 2022 is getting pretty close in the window.