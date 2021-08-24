David Bossie: Biden keeps creating horrendous crises that could have easily been avoided. What's next?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Presidents are supposed to solve problems, not create them. But for the past seven months, Joe Biden -- along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer -- has been specializing in one thing: creating crises that could have been easily avoided.

On issue after issue, these radical leftists are making horrendous decisions that are putting America on a collision course with her breaking point.

Their behavior is irresponsible, arrogant, and astonishingly tone deaf -- the unholy trinity that describes today’s left-wing Democratic Party.

The most recent crisis -- and arguably the most dangerous - is the unfolding catastrophe Biden caused singlehandedly in Afghanistan with his politically-inspired decision to withdrawal.

In his never-ending rush to appease his socialist base, Biden allowed the murderous Taliban to takeover Afghanistan, put thousands of American lives at risk, embarrass our great country, and make us far less secure and respected as a nation.

Sadly, Afghanistan is far from this president’s first crisis. Early in his administration President Biden reversed President Trump’s strong immigration policies, and created a crisis at the border that continues to spiral out of control today.

In the midst of a global pandemic, Biden invited untold numbers of unvaccinated, COVID-positive illegal immigrants into the United States which endangers Americans.

Then, taking their cues from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and the socialist squad in the U.S. House, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pumped oxygen into the dangerous Defund Police movement and refused to stand with our heroic police men and women when they needed it most.

Because of their irresponsible actions, our police are less respected and a crime crisis is sweeping our nation by criminals who’ve been emboldened by the radical Democrats’ "soft on crime, hard on police" positioning.

Joe Biden and the unhinged Democrats in Congress are also busy pushing irresponsible multi-trillion spending bills at a time when our economy is already overheating and straddled with unsustainable debt.

In their drive to enact the socialist wish list while they’re still in power, these leftists have caused a raging and unchecked inflation crisis. Gas, groceries, goods -- you name it -- just about everything is more expensive than it was seven short months ago because of the policies implemented by the Democrats.

Indeed, comparisons to the failed administration of Jimmy Carter in the late 1970s are plentiful. Even President Biden himself used the phrase "crisis of confidence" in remarks recently that were first made infamous by President Carter in his depressing "malaise speech" in July 1979. And unsurprisingly, polls for Biden are heading in the wrong direction.

Recent headlines such as "Regrets: Trump would beat Biden today, more women and blacks support," suggest a change in direction is needed, but these arrogant Democrats can’t stop digging deeper.

Now, Speaker Pelosi is setting her radical sights on our sacred election system. With America facing renewed mask mandates, inflation, and a national security nightmare, the Democrats want to add a voting crisis to their trophy collection of infamy.

Pelosi called the House back into session this week to pass their latest irrational attempt to make our elections less secure along with their irresponsible multi-trillion dollar socialist budget resolution.

After the disastrous H.R. 1 -- "For The People Act" -- was defeated in the U.S. Senate, the radical left continued plotting and devised a new pathway forward to create a system that would empower Washington politicians and bureaucrats to take over our elections.

H.R. 4 -- the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 -- named after the late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman from Georgia, would take America back to 1965 by ignoring all the progress that Congressman Lewis fought for and countless others died for.

H.R. 4 would re-institute segregation era "pre-clearance" rules that were included in the landmark Voting Rights Act and since struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013. It seems that the unhinged Democrats in Congress are the only Americans left who believe that we’ve made no progress as a country since 1965.

The truth is that voting has never been simpler or more accessible to more Americans and voter turnout has never been more robust.

If radical leftists in the House had their way, state-run elections would be under the thumb of faceless D.C. bureaucrats with hidden left-wing political agendas -- a scary thought indeed.

The various ongoing Biden-created crises - border, Afghanistan, crime, inflation - are all self-inflicted wounds that should cost the Democrats the rest of their radical agenda in the Senate, including the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation boondoggle and election power grab.

Joe Biden and the Democrats returning to Congress for this late summer session must come to grips with the fact that their seven months in power have been a total failure.

Going forward, they should fix the problems they’ve created before adding any more. Otherwise, the American people will surely fix it during the midterm election in fifteen months.

