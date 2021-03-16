Deroy Murdock: Welcome to Biden's border crisis, sponsored in part by Trump Derangement Syndrome

Whether one calls it a crisis or a challenge, the U.S.-Mexico border has become a man-made disaster hand-crafted by President Joe Biden. Candidate Biden promised illegal aliens red-carpet treatment, amnesty, and citizenship.

The Customs and Border Protection’s encounters with single adults on the southern frontier climbed 157 percent in January 2021 versus January 2020. CBP confronted 100,441 illegals last month, up 97 percent from February 2020, and the highest level of such run-ins in 15 Februaries, according to Reuters. This included 9,000 unaccompanied children; 3,000 kids were under 12.

A CBP detention facility in Donna, Texas held some 1,800 illegal aliens on March 2 —* 729 percent of its 250-person capacity. According to an internal CBP memo reported by CBS News, COVID-19-era social distancing recommendations at that site "could not be observed at all times given the increasing numbers of individuals in custody."

On March 9, 3,250 children were in Biden’s custody, 1,360 of them beyond the 72-hour legal limit. As illegal-alien detention space dwindles, the administration is considering moving these youths to a NASA facility in San Jose, California.

"They [illegal aliens] see him as the migrant president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said about Biden on March 2. "We need to work together to regulate the flow, because this business can’t be tackled from one day to the next."

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain calls this fine mess "one of the most vexing problems we face." Indeed, Biden has dispatched FEMA to help, suggesting that if this is not a crisis, at least it’s an emergency.

None of this should surprise anyone. The Democrats’ no-borders calamity was entirely predictable and is easy to explain. Two huge jet engines power this metaphorical airplane.

The first is Democrats’ Trump Derangement Syndrome: "DonaldTrump" favored it, so it must be demolished. This goes beyond Trump’s "evil, fascist border wall," whose construction Biden halted on Day One — contradicting his 2006 Senate vote for the Secure Fence Act.

Biden also killed Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy and diplomatic pacts with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. These initiatives stopped the illegal-alien caravans that previously invaded America with abandon.

Trump ended these crises and re-secured the border. But Trump’s approach bears his fingerprints. So, Biden appears to have reckoned, it must be obliterated.

The second engine: Biden and his brethren consider these illegals Future Democrats of America. If they bust through the border, it might take eight years, perhaps 10, maybe 20. But, sooner or later, some Democratic government of tomorrow almost surely will grant them forgiveness, a "path to citizenship," and voter registration. Most of them likely will back Democrats. And that is the key motive for this madness.

As their future majority kicks down the Golden Door, Democrats helpfully pry off the hinges.

Jennifer Palmieri, Hillary Clinton’s former communications director, revealed this family secret in a 2018 Center for American Progress memo.

She called DACA recipients — whose parents illegally accompanied them into the US — "a critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success."

Palmieri added that if Democrats did not act accordingly, "the risk is that Latinos fail to see them as a true ally, and as a result sit out crucial elections."

Meanwhile, coyotes and other traffickers deploy children as human shields to help breach the border and fleece their parents for the privilege.

An SUV crammed with 25 illegals crashed in California on March 2, killing 13. Most reportedly paid $10,000 each for this deadly ride. Several Guatemalans dropped $25,000 apiece for this lethal trip.

Trump’s much-reviled "Kids in cages" are back! The same media who breathed fire at the former president for "warehousing" illegal-alien children in "cages" built by Obama-Biden are now remarkably relaxed as Biden’s "Kids in containers" languish in shelters made from steel intermodal-transit boxes.

Also, in Brownsville, Texas, 185 of 1,553 illegals tested were COVID-19 positive. That’s an 11.9 percent infection rate! These folks were not deported. They were given bus tickets and whisked into the U.S. interior; the health of the American people be damned. Biden pledged to wipe out COVID-19. Instead, he literally imports people stricken by the China virus.

Beyond abused children, Biden’s other victims are the millions of immigrants who arrived legally. Their path to citizenship involves delays, paperwork, ever-changing rules, legal bills, and other headaches — while being trapped on sluggish propeller planes.

Meanwhile, illegal aliens whiz by overhead in jumbo jets fueled by Democrats’ Trump-hatred and infinite craving for political control.

Legal immigrants — who came to America with permission — have every reason to experience Joe Biden’s self-imposed cabin depressurization and lunge for their air-sickness bags.

So does every U.S. citizen who watches this new president "unify" this country by plunging it into a tailspin.

