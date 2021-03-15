Rep. Chuck Fleischmann: Fixing Biden's border crisis – it’s time for Dems to work with GOP on a solution

There is a humanitarian crisis at our southern border; it didn’t have to be this way, but President Biden and his administration decided to put political messaging ahead of border security.

The president all too swiftly stopped border wall construction and paused deportations, in addition to removing the deterrents to illegal migration that had been put in place by his predecessor, President Trump. Instead of securing our southern border, the Biden administration has prioritized locking the ICE Twitter account and issued new guidance to ICE to look the other way when encountering aliens who * commit crimes.

In short, Biden’s policies cater more to the desires of the far left instead of bolstering security.

As the Biden administration struggles with thousands of people crossing the border each day, over 3,000 children have been stranded in CBP facilities, which were never intended to house them in the first place, and the number of unaccompanied minors encountered along the border has tripled within the last two weeks.

Furthermore, according to data in one media report, U.S. authorities arrested and encountered over 100,000 individuals at the border, the highest levels for the same time frame in the last five years.

The Biden administration is clearly overwhelmed and lacks a substantive plan to deal with this situation besides telling the public that the obvious crisis is not, in fact a "crisis," but a "challenge."

The White House was quick to say, "We don't take our advice or counsel from former President Trump on immigration policy." However, the Biden administration seems to recognize the utility of President Trump’s Title 42 expulsion policy, continuing to use it as its main enforcement tool for preventing unlawful entry.

The Biden administration will not find a solution to the current border crisis or future crises if they continue to worry about political messaging over real solutions.

Unfortunately, many of the other policies from the previous administration were ended arbitrarily, notably when President Biden prematurely terminated President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the border to score political points.

The Biden administration has stated that it does not seem like a "coincidence" that numbers spiked once he took office and noted how human traffickers are taking advantage of Biden’s policy changes. Had President Biden continued President Trump’s border priorities, this situation likely could have been avoided.

The ongoing crisis at the border is one that should concern all Americans. We are in the midst of a public health emergency with thousands of people flooding our borders.

President Biden must make funding for Homeland Security a top priority in his FY22 budget request. It is critical that we ensure that the brave men and women who are at the border protecting our nation every day have access to every tool they need to make certain that our borders are safe and secure.



It’s clear that President Biden’s open border policies and desperation to appease the far left has created a humanitarian crisis.

It’s time for Biden to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on common-sense solutions for the border and immigration.