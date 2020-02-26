Michael Goodwin: Bernie Sanders is getting the soft treatment from Democrats – Here's what that means in 2020

Once again, it was mission impossible. And once again, it was mission failure.

Bernie Sanders is still standing. Time is running out to stop him.

In their debate last week, the other Democrats aimed to make themselves his top rival for the nomination by viciously attacking each other. The net effect was that they were all damaged and Sanders waltzed to a smashing win in the Nevada caucus.

On Tuesday, the other Dems had the same goal but went about it differently. This time, they mostly attacked Sanders directly while largely ignoring each other.

They landed some blows, but nothing decisive. Sanders was a man confident of his support and positions and the attacks failed to knock him off balance.

We’ll know for sure Saturday when South Carolina voters have their say, but it’s highly likely that the Democrat Socialist will retain his spot as the party’s front-runner. What a world.

Michael Bloomberg, in his second debate, acquitted himself better than in his first, but that was a low hurdle. Even still, he made some blunders and seemed to lose energy as the night wore on, realizing he hadn’t succeeded in either pulling down Sanders or lifting himself up.

He came prepared with what he thought was an opening zinger, but it bombed. Looking at Sanders, he said that “Russia is helping you get elected so you’ll lose” to Donald Trump.

