More seniors are using cannabis than ever before despite health risks, research shows

New data has revealed that cannabis use among older adults is at an all-time high.

Researchers at UC San Diego and NYU discovered that marijuana use by Americans aged 65 and older increased by nearly 46% from 2021 to 2023, according to an NYU press release.

As more states legalize marijuana for recreational use, as well as for medicinal therapies, accessibility to the drug is more widespread, particularly among aging adults.

The research, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, found that 7% of 15,000 adults in this age range reported using cannabis in the last month, according to 2023 data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. This was an increase from 4.8% in 2021 and 5.2% in 2022.

While marijuana use surged in both men and women, it was more prevalent among women.

The research found that increased use was associated with health conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Those with a college or post-grad degree, an annual income of $75,000 or more, married status and residence in a state with legalized medical cannabis were also more likely to partake.

"Adults with the highest incomes initially had the lowest prevalence of cannabis use versus other income levels, but by 2023, they had the highest prevalence, which may indicate better access to medical cannabis given its costs," the researchers noted in the study discussion.

"The substantial increased prevalence in states with legalized medical cannabis highlights the importance of structural educational support for patients and clinicians in those states."

The researchers also warned that the use of cannabis products, especially with psychoactive properties, could cause complications in chronic disease management in older adults.

The study did not look at the frequency of cannabis use, cannabinoid type or recreational versus medical use.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, senior author Joseph Palamar, PhD, associate professor of population health at NYU Langone, noted his concern about cannabis use increasing among older populations.

Palamar suggested the increased use is likely due to a combination of greater availability, decreased stigma and previous marijuana users aging into the 65+ cohort.

"My worry is that some of these people may have adverse psychiatric reactions, especially if they use edibles," he said. "It's very easy to accidentally eat too much, and then there's no turning back once it's already ingested."

In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Barbara Krantz, medical director at Caron Treatment Centers in Florida, confirmed that she’s seen a "significant uptick" in cannabis use by individuals over 50.

While polls have shown that most older Americans use cannabis to improve sleep, reduce pain, alleviate mental health issues and to relax, Krantz shared some potential dangers of the habit.

Those include increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke, increased hypertension and tachycardia, as well as worsening of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Cannabis may also lead to interactions with other medications, which can increase their toxicity or decrease their effectiveness, Krantz cautioned.

Other potential risks include balance issues, delayed reaction times, increased confusion or cognitive impairment, and heightened anxiety, depression or anger.

There could also be surgery-related risks, including complications due to anesthesia and delays in healing, the expert noted.

"Seniors should talk to their healthcare provider and their pharmacist before using any marijuana or cannabis product, because there are very real and specific dangers for older adults when using these substances," Krantz advised.

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel commented on these findings during an appearance on "America’s Newsroom" on Tuesday, noting that regular use of cannabis can be dangerous if not tracked.

"You might use a gummy to go to bed, and then the next thing, you're using two gummies, or three gummies, and it could increase anxiety, it can increase discombobulation, you're not thinking clearly, ER visits are on the increase," he cautioned.

"We know about problems with the lungs," Siegel added. "It can accelerate dementia and can affect behavior."

The doctor likened the use of marijuana to the effects of smoking cigarettes in terms of damage to the heart and lungs.

"It is absolutely an active chemical we need to watch out for, and I'm very disturbed that the elderly are using it," he said.

"We've completely jumped the gun [on legalization] because people are going to the ER with psychosis. They're going there with vomiting disorders. They're having car accidents as a result," he went on.

"We are studying Colorado ever since it was legalized there, and the results are not pretty. We definitely jumped the gun by not anticipating all the medical risks here."

