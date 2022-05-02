Washington Post, Politico agree Biden will make 'crucial' midterms about Donald Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post and Politico outlined President Biden's strategy and challenges going into the midterms, forecasting that he and his aides are going to largely make the contest about former President Donald Trump.

Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire wrote Monday that Biden's aides were looking at "turning the campaign into a contrast with Donald Trump and the Republicans." The piece, headlined, "Bidenworld wants to make the midterms more about Trump and hopes Elon Musk helps," opens by noting that Democrats have "struggled to overcome" economic challenges.

Midterms historically do not favor the sitting president's party and analysts have continuously predicted a midterm bloodbath for the Democrats as high gas prices, inflation and a border crisis looms over the Biden White House.

The outlet reported that other White House efforts to re-imagine the midterm strategy have failed.

"The White House has been overtaken by outside forces, leaving the president unable to stay on message and Democrats frustrated with a lack of direction coming from the West Wing," Lemire said.

The president said in April that the Republican Party "ain't your father's Republican Party" and that it was a "MAGA party now" during a speech marking Earth Day in Seattle, Washington.

The Democrats felt "empty-handed" when they were called on to defend "the administration's position on voting rights, the president's legislative agenda, and his decision to rescind Title 42," Politico wrote.

Advisers of the president have also hoped that Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter might bring Trump back to the platform, according to Politico. Trump, however, recently told Fox News that he won't return to the platform even if he was allowed back on.

"The more the election becomes about Trump, the better the Democrats’ chances become, many in Biden’s orbit believe," Lemire wrote.

The Washington Post similarly analyzed the president's mounting challenges six months ahead of the midterm elections in its piece headlined, "Six months before crucial midterms, Biden faces many challenges."

The outlet reported that "a controversial immigration policy, a potential economic recession, a fierce battle over COVID funding" all weigh on Biden and the Democrats.

Democrats "can't seem to catch a break these days," according to the Washington Post. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, (D-Fla.), told the outlet that while the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and supply chain issues were "outside of the control of any given party," she said that voters might not make that distinction.

"Today it’s looking pretty dire for the president," Republican strategist Zach Roday told the Post. "These Democrats are going to have to establish independent brands and convince voters of them. Without that, they don’t have a chance."

The paper reported that Biden's attempts at touting his accomplishments have been bogged down by souring economic news or the war in Ukraine.

An adviser to the president told Fox News Digital on Saturday that Biden would be hitting the campaign trail and traveling more frequently in an effort to tout his agenda and "sharpen the contrast" between his administration and the Republican Party.

"Elections are about choices," the adviser said. "You have President Biden and congressional Democrats who understand what people are going through and are working every day to bring down costs for the American people, and you have Republicans who continue to stand in the way of that."

Biden's approval rating reached the lowest point of his presidency in April. Just 33% of Americans approved of Biden's job performance compared to 54% who disapproved, according to the recent Quinnipiac University poll.