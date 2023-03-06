Walgreens under fire on Reddit for saying it won't sell abortion pills in 20 states: 'Thanks Republicans'

Some Reddit users criticized Walgreens and called for a mass boycott of the company after it announced that it would no longer sell abortifacient pills in 20 states across the United States.

20 Attorneys Generals from states including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Texas and Utah, among others, put pressure on Walgreens after the Biden administration signaled support for mailing abortion drugs.

The news went viral on Reddit in a post with over 59,000 likes, with many Reddit users calling for a boycott of the pharmaceutical chain .

WALGREENS WON'T SELL ABORTION PILLS IN 20 STATES WHERE REPUBLICAN ATTORNEYS GENERAL OBJECT

"Money and profits is the only thing that speaks loudly enough to make any kind of difference in this country. We must boycott Walgreens altogether, not just the pharmacy, so they feel a significant loss of revenue," one user declared.

Another user said that the state didn’t matter. "[D]on't even care what states they are implementing it in, f--- them. [N]ationwide boycott."

Other Reddit users complained that the restriction on abortion drugs would make life more inconvenient for them.

"Oh cool so if a condom breaks I have to drive three states away. Thanks Republicans ," one person wrote.

20 STATE AGS WARN CVS, WALGREENS THAT DISTRIBUTING ABORTION PILLS VIOLATES STATE, FEDERAL LAW

"I work at an abortion clinic in the northeast and a significant portion of our patients are from southern states (mostly TX) and South America," another user explained.

"It’s heartbreaking to see them go through so much just to get abortion care, and then to have to worry about the logistics of returning home safely, knowing that if they experience complications when they go back home they’re most likely f-----. Ugh," the user wrote.

PENTAGON BANNED FROM FUNDING ABORTION TRAVEL FOR SERVICE MEMBERS UNDER NEW GOP BILL

On Twitter, the reaction to the news was more divided, with pro- and anti-abortion activists battling it out on the platform.

Live Action founder Lila Rose argued that "[d]rugs that kill children don’t belong in neighborhood pharmacies."

A leftist influencer and abortion activist account also called for a boycott against Walgreens for "caving to anti-abortion Republicans."

"This is absolute bulls---," he wrote.

Walgreens said Monday it's position has always been to dispense the drug to "any jurisdiction where it is legally permissable to do so."

"Once we are certified by the FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws. Providing legally approved medication to patients is what pharmacies do, and is rooted in our commitment to the communities in which we operate," the company said on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox Business' Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.