Vivek Ramaswamy: The New York Times might be better off having people work from home

Vivek Ramaswamy discussed with Greg Gutfeld and guests how employees of the New York Times are pushing back against going back into the office over inflation concerns on "Gutfeld!"

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I mean, this is the one company that might be the exception where if they're doing less work from home, the company's product might actually be better off. But putting that to one side, there's a lot of truth to what Tyrus said, which is we're seeing this in other industries, right? So knowledge-based industries, engineering firms, etc.. You know, this is if you're not going to come in, the office is going to see a zoom screen. I might as well see somebody in another country on a zoom screen. So I see this firsthand, right? I mean, a company we hear this kind of thing all the time, a company in Ohio. And at the end of the day, we say, okay, you got to come in. Well, then they say, if I'm going to be on a zoom screen, oh, we have a timezone issue. So that's why you can't outsource to Europe or Asia. Actually, those people are willing to stay up late at night and get up early in the morning and also work harder for lesser pay.

