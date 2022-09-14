Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Vivek Ramaswamy: The New York Times might be better off having people work from home

Ramaswamy talks about NYT workers being asked to come into the office

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
If they’re doing less work the company might be better off: Vivek Ramaswamy Video

If they’re doing less work the company might be better off: Vivek Ramaswamy

Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss how The New York Times employees are ‘livid’ over being asked to return to the office on ‘Gutfeld!’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vivek Ramaswamy discussed with Greg Gutfeld and guests how employees of the New York Times are pushing back against going back into the office over inflation concerns on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: THE MEDIA ERASED THE POLITICAL AFFILIATION OF AN ACCUSED KILLER WHO IS A DEMOCRATIC OFFICIAL

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I mean, this is the one company that might be the exception where if they're doing less work from home, the company's product might actually be better off. But putting that to one side, there's a lot of truth to what Tyrus said, which is we're seeing this in other industries, right? So knowledge-based industries, engineering firms, etc.. You know, this is if you're not going to come in, the office is going to see a zoom screen. I might as well see somebody in another country on a zoom screen. So I see this firsthand, right? I mean, a company we hear this kind of thing all the time, a company in Ohio. And at the end of the day, we say, okay, you got to come in. Well, then they say, if I'm going to be on a zoom screen, oh, we have a timezone issue. So that's why you can't outsource to Europe or Asia. Actually, those people are willing to stay up late at night and get up early in the morning and also work harder for lesser pay. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

NYT workers fume when they’re ordered to return to the newsroom: Gutfeld Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.