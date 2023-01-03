Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears torches high school's equity-based rule on merit awards: 'This is not America'

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears hit back Tuesday at a Virginia high school's equity policy, which infuriated parents by withholding notifications to students about their merit awards.

"This is not the way. This is not America," Sears said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday. "You don't take the bread out of one child's mouth for another child. We've done that in America. It doesn't work."

The Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology reportedly delayed the notification of Commended Student awards given by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which recognizes top-performing high schoolers nationwide.

Virginia parents expressed their outrage at the decision which one father argued was motivated by trying to avoid "hurt feelings" of other students.

"This was not a one-time error," said father Harry Jackson on "Fox & Friends" Monday.

"This is actually a systemic pattern of injustice that's been occurring since 2017, where students have been withheld those honors from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, where they have not been notified."

Sears echoed the concerns of parents, arguing the policy "makes no sense" and sets a bad precedent for students.

"I am hopping mad because imagine as a parent you tell your child, son, study hard, daughter, work hard, do well," she said. "This is what these children are trying to do. And how dare some of these educators keep these children's future in jeopardy like this."

Other parents, including Asra Nomani and original whistleblower Shawna Yashar, blasted the school for delayed notification of merit awards which impacted many students' college applications.

"This year the entire controversy just blew up because the kids got their certificate, weeks after early college application deadlines, just dropped on their desks as if it was just another piece of paper," Nomani told co-host Todd Piro last week.

Nomani noted the issue is not exclusive to Virginia schools, however, arguing the "war on merit" is an issue within the education system nationwide.

As an outspoken critic of woke education policies, Sears affirmed Nomani's concerns about the decline of meritocracy and the impact equity policies will have on America's next generation.

"It teaches them that in school anyway, you get a participation trophy for everybody, but life is going to hit them and hit them very hard because life isn't waiting for anyone," Sears told host Ainsley Earhardt.

"We don't have time for this nonsense."

In a statement sent to FOX 5 D.C. , Fairfax County Public Schools said: "FCPS understands the hard work and dedication of each and every student who competes for college acceptance and scholarship opportunities. Once the issue regarding the fall 2022 notifications was realized, counselors sent emails and made follow-up calls to each college where these students had applied and informed them of the National Merit Scholarship Commendations. We are continuing to look into this matter and will take any necessary steps to ensure consistency in appropriate and timely notification of National Merit recognitions going forward."

