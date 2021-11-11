From battles to ballads: Fox Nation series spotlights veterans and their ability to heal through song

For centuries, the power of music has offered healing to the masses. Now, veterans across the country are getting the chance to experience a kind of transformative therapy through a music partnership tailored to them.



For almost a decade, the charity organization CreatiVets has been using music to offer a creative outlet for veterans dealing with service-related trauma. Pairing veterans with accomplished songwriters and musicians, the service allows them the opportunity to express their story through song.



And you can hear it all on Fox Nation.



The five-part episodic series hosted by Fox News contributor and former Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Johnny Joey Jones, spotlights several of our nation's heroes — including some who were profoundly wounded fighting for our very freedoms — and how they've begun their healing process through the strength of song.



"I want the world to see that it's not just a certain type of person that does art or music – it can save anybody, and anybody could do it," noted one veteran who spoke with Jones for the series.



"If you can save one life, it's worth it," noted another.



Written to capture their own personal experiences and guided by the skillset of pros like Tyler Farr, Heath Sanders, Craig Morgan, Randy Rogers and more, these songs provide veterans with a new form of healing.



"I think we really have a chance to change lives with this, and I'm really proud to be a part of it," said Jones of the endeavor.



This Veterans Day, follow along as Johnny Joey Jones helps our nation’s toughest soldiers navigate their most difficult battle by watching ‘Patriots Playlist’ on Fox Nation.



