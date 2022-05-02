Expand / Collapse search
Special Ops veteran says 'highest levels' of Biden admin blocking key military aid to Ukraine

Velicovich says Javelin missile training simulators not getting to Ukrainian fighters

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Brett Velicovich warned there is someone in the White House blocking the release of training weaponry into Ukraine, and as a result some Javelins are starting to fail on the front lines.

Fox News contributor Brett Velicovich warned someone at the "highest levels" of the Biden administration is "blocking" the release of Javelin missile training simulators to Ukraine, as Putin's assault rages on. The Special Operations veteran accused the White House of causing a "political logistics jam" on "Fox & Friends First."

BIDEN REQUESTS $33B FROM CONGRESS FOR UKRAINE EMERGENCY SUPPLEMENTAL FUNDING 

BRETT VELICOVICH: They're highly effective when put in the hands of people that are trained properly. They've really been one of the reasons why the Russians have not been able to gain tactically on the ground. But I hope when President Biden visits Lockheed Martin very soon, who are the guys that make the Javelin missile, that somebody asks him who exactly within his administration is blocking the release of Javelin training simulators from going into Ukraine. There is a political logistics jam somewhere for the flow of training devices like this into Ukraine, and it's making it so they are less effective in the field and in some cases even failing on the front lines when being fired. They need these training simulators yesterday in Ukraine and somebody at the highest levels of the administration is blocking their release from what I'm being told.

