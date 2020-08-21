CNN's Van Jones admits Dems were going to 'praise' Biden DNC speech 'as long as he didn't embarrass himself'

CNN commentator Van Jones disclosed Thursday that he and other Democrats were going to "praise" Joe Biden's Democratic National Convention speech regardless of its context as long as the party's presidential candidate didn't "embarrass himself."

Biden's remarks were widely praised, even as President Trump and his supporters continue to attack the former vice president's mental acuity, with some commentators insisting that created a low bar for the gaffe-prone Biden to clear in his nomination acceptance speech.

Jones told a CNN panel discussion following Biden's speech that Democrats across the country were "exhaling."

"People would have accepted anything," the former Obama adviser told host Anderson Cooper. "We just wanted Joe to get out there. You know, sometimes when he gets out there, you're afraid he's going to make a mistake, he's gonna have a gaffe, the expectations are so low and then he came out there and he gave an extraordinary speech."

Jones went on to claim that it's "tough" to combine "biography," "policy," and "attack and contrast" all in one speech, but said that Biden did "all three well" and was "authentic."

"And we were prepared for it to be a terrible speech," he admitted. "As long as he didn't embarrass himself, we were going to come out here and praise it!"

"You don't have to make anything up tonight, Joe Biden did that thing tonight," Jones concluded. "Unbelievable."

Jones colleague, former Michigan Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm agreed, declaring that Thursday was Biden's "best night ever."