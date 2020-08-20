Washington Post critic calls Dem convention 'award-worthy television'

Washington Post theater critic Peter Marks raved about the Democratic convention, calling it "award-worthy television."

Despite the technical shortcomings, awkward moments, and "PBS telethon" comparisons, Marks began by declaring that the third night of the convention should get "Emmy consideration," calling it the best full evening of political television he has watched.

"What elevated it was the sublime integration of image and language, conviction and emotion: a production that knew exactly what story it wanted to tell and how to use the tools of electronic persuasion to tell it," Marks said.

Marks praised the "career-pinnacle performances" from Wednesday's speaker lineup, which included Hillary Clinton, former President Obama, and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, calling the evening "red-meat, no-punches-pulled content."

"The producers and film editors of Night 3 found a rhythm so compelling that MSNBC, for one, let the program run entirely without pundit interruption," Marks continued. "That was smart, because it was all great, sobering television. Even the musical interludes — Billie Eilish singing a serene original song, 'My Future,' and Prince Royce, a vivacious 'Stand by Me' — caught the evening’s substance-driven vibe."

The Washington Post critic went on to say the pre-taped video segments tackling subjects like gun control and climate change were of "outstanding caliber."

He finished his review by showering Harris's speech with praise.

"She is a speaker of dynamic personality who’s learned a lot on the stump this past year about the challenges of campaign oratory. On an evening that placed her candidacy in bracing relief, she made the viewer feel she was ready for much tougher challenges," Marks concluded.