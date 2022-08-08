Rep. Lee Zeldin vows to fire Alvin Bragg on first day as NY governor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., vowed to fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day if he is elected governor of New York on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox News Radio Monday.

REP. LEE ZELDIN: My first action right after I am sworn into office is turning to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and Alvin Bragg and tell them he's fired. The governor of New York has the constitutional authority – I would say the constitutional responsibility – to remove a D.A. who refuses to enforce the law. We do not have recall elections in New York. So it's up to me to do what the people can't. There is no recall. So I am going to act as my first action after I'm sworn in. Now working with the legislature, some laws have to get changed. You have the governor [who] has outsized power as it relates to the budget process. There are bills that these New York City Democrats need the governor to sign off on in order for New York City to have permission from Albany to do different things that they're trying to do in the city.

