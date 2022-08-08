Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rep. Lee Zeldin vows to fire Alvin Bragg on first day as NY governor

Rep. Lee Zeldin also vows to repeal cashless bail as quickly as possible if elected

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. Lee Zeldin vows to fire Alvin Bragg on first day as NY governor Video

Rep. Lee Zeldin vows to fire Alvin Bragg on first day as NY governor

New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., on what he would do if elected.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., vowed to fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day if he is elected governor of New York on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox News Radio Monday.

REP. LEE ZELDIN: My first action right after I am sworn into office is turning to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and Alvin Bragg and tell them he's fired. The governor of New York has the constitutional authority – I would say the constitutional responsibility – to remove a D.A. who refuses to enforce the law. We do not have recall elections in New York. So it's up to me to do what the people can't. There is no recall. So I am going to act as my first action after I'm sworn in. Now working with the legislature, some laws have to get changed. You have the governor [who] has outsized power as it relates to the budget process. There are bills that these New York City Democrats need the governor to sign off on in order for New York City to have permission from Albany to do different things that they're trying to do in the city.

NY DEMOCRATIC PARTY, GOV. HOCHUL CAMPAIGN LAUD ELECTION FRAUD ALLEGATIONS AGAINST GOP CHALLENGER ZELDIN

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Rep. Lee Zeldin repeal cashless bail as quickly as possible when elected Video


 


 

This article was written by Fox News staff.