Rep. Turner says GOP concerned about political 'persecution' by Biden DOJ after pro-life activist's arrest

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, called the FBI arrest of pro-life activist Mark Houck "invasive" and criticized the FBI for escalating their response beyond what was necessary. On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, Turner said Congress should step in to determine whether there was "unequal application of the law."

PENNSYLVANIA PRO-LIFE ACTIVIST ARRESTED BY FBI, CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING CLINIC RESORT

REP. MIKE TURNER: Congress definitely has a role here because what we are concerned about is obviously unequal application of the law. We're worried about persecution, individuals who are persecuted because their beliefs or their political affiliation. But what you have here, even if you look at what the accusations are against him and accept them as true, which as you know they've disputed, it still doesn't justify this level of an invasive, confronting arrest or the FBI going to his home. Many times people, especially when there's a non-nonviolent - it's not like this guy is a gun runner. There's no major threat to his family or the community. They can ask people to even surrender. They can approach them when they're in their driveway away from their family. They don't have to escalate this and make this the most intrusive. And I think we're concerned about the abuse of discretion and this being someone being persecuted for their beliefs or their political affiliation.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: