Tucker Carlson's explosive Bobulinski interview draws 7.6M viewers as mainstream media ignores it

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged a whopping 7.6 million viewers on Tuesday for its exclusive interview with Tony Bobulinski, proving Americans are interested in the ongoing scandal despite other news organizations dismissing it.

The mainstream media has largely ignored Tucker Carlson’s interview with Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden who said the Biden family shrugged off concerns that Joe Biden’s alleged ties to his son's business deals could put a future presidential campaign at risk

‘LAPDOG PRESS’ BLACKS OUT EXPLOSIVE TONY BOBULINSKI CLAIMS AS CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WAPO SKIP STORY

Carlson’s interview with Bobulinski topped the heavily promoted season premiere of NBC’s “This Is Us” to finish as the No. 3 program in all of television on Tuesday, finishing behind only FOX’s World Series Game 6 and NBC’s “The Voice.”

The Bobulinski interview averaged 1.6 million viewers in the key demographic of adults age 25-54, as “Tucker Carlson Tonight” picked up its most-watched episode of 2020 in both total viewers and the demo, excluding debate nights.

Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, said he raised concerns in 2017 to the former vice president's brother Jim Biden, about Joe Biden’s alleged ties to a possible joint venture with a Chinese energy firm.

'PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY': TONY BOBULINSKI CLAIMS BIDEN FAMILY SHRUGGED OFF CONCERNS ABOUT RISK TO 2020 BID

“I remember saying, ‘How are you guys getting away with this?’ ‘Aren't you concerned?’” Bobulinski told Carlson.

He claims that Jim Biden chuckled.

"'Plausible deniability,' he said it directly to me in a cabana at the Peninsula Hotel,” Bobulinski said.

Viewers stuck around, as “Hannity” averaged 6.4 million viewers on Tuesday following Bobulinski’s sitdown. Despite clear interest from Americans, Bobulinski’s comments to Carlson were completely ignored by CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and Washington Post.

HUNTER BIDEN BUSINESS ASSOCIATE'S TEXT MESSAGES INDICATE MEETING WITH JOE BIDEN

“It is pretty much a 100 percent blackout of the Bobulinski story in the traditional media. Of course, there are lots of stories that need to be covered in the busy 2020 news agenda, but the total omission of Bobulinski's accusations is curious, to say the least,” DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall told Fox News.

“Even if this story is not front and center on the news agenda, it does need to be approached somewhere along the way. Odds are that most mainstream media outlets are devoting very few reporting resources, if any, to the Bobulinski story,” McCall added. “It would seem those outlets could at least be investigating the accusations to try to prove them invalid.”

The enormous audience for Bobulinski’s appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” came as the program finished October with the highest-rated monthly viewership of any program in the history of cable news.

TONY BOBULINSKI TELLS TUCKER: JOE BIDEN DENIALS OF INVOLVEMENT IN SON'S BUSINESS 'A BLATANT LIE'

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged a staggering 5.4 million nightly viewers for the unprecedented ratings victory, while “Hannity” also surpassed the five-million viewer plateau by averaging 5.1 million.

Fox News’ primetime lineup finished October with the highest-rated month in cable news history – beating broadcast TV heavyweights such as ABC’s “The Bachelorette” in the process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.