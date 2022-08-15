Trump attorney: This is the most sick version of our country I've ever seen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump attorney Alina Habba said the country is headed in the wrong direction as public backlash from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago continues on "Hannity."

ALINA HABBA: I want to see what is there. You know, don’t forget, we have the Hillary suit that we are still pursuing, we have motions to dismiss pending. I want to know why Rosenstein, why Schiff, why all these actors are held to a different standard than Republicans. I am sick and tired of seeing the Constitution be used differently depending on your politics. That is anti-American.

I want to see what’s in the affidavit, what the basis was when you have a cooperating president who had no problem letting you into his home twice before. What is your justification for a raid two months later and three months after you get the warrant with a judge who recused himself from my Hillary case? I want to understand that.

