GOP Rep. Gohmert tears into Mueller over Peter Strzok, length of Russia probe: 'You perpetuated injustice!'

Rep. Louie Gohmert blasted former Special Counsel Robert Mueller over his handling of the Russia investigation, accusing him of "perpetuating injustice" during a fiery line of questioning at Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing.

The Texas Republican took particular issue with Mueller hiring FBI agent Peter Strzok to work on the investigation. Strzok was later removed by Mueller after text messages between Strzok and his lover, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, showed their disdain for Trump.

Mueller said he learned of Strzok's animus toward Trump in the summer of 2017, but did not know before Strzok started working on the investigative team.

"When I did find out, I acted swiftly to have him reassigned elsewhere," Mueller contended.

"Well, there's some discussion about how swift that was," Gohmert answered, then moving on to why Mueller continued his investigation for so long after finding no evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Gohmert argued that President Trump believed he'd been falsely accused of collusion with Russia and was not acting with "corrupt intent" to obstruct the investigation.

"What he's doing is not obstructing justice; he is pursuing justice and the fact you ran it out two years means you perpetuated injustice!" Gohmert yelled at Mueller, as Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., intervened to tell Gohmert his time had expired.

Nadler gave Mueller the opportunity to answer Gohmert's charges, but Mueller declined, simply saying, "I take your question."