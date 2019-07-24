Rep. John Ratcliffe: 'Impeachment balloon got popped completely today'

Democrats may have blown their chance to impeach President Trump, according to one House GOP lawmaker who questioned Robert Mueller during his Capitol Hill testimony on Wednesday.

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, said the push by Democrats to impeach Trump took a massive hit following Mueller's appearance and claimed the former special counsel admitted as much when he appeared before Congress.

"I think the main take away today is the impeachment balloon got popped completely today," he said on "Special Report."

"You can't impeach a president on obstruction charges when the special counsel admits that they applied a legal standard to the president that has never been applied to anyone in the history of American jurisprudence before, which is something that Bob Mueller admitted today."

The Texas Republican accused the Democratic Party of trying to wipe away the will of the American people and of working tirelessly to invalidate the results of the 2016 election. He also agreed with the president's characterization of the entire three-year saga as a witchhunt.

"In the president's defense, the talk about Russia's influence was really a way to invalidate his election. We saw the Democrats talking about that today," he said.

"That's why the president gets so upset by that and what he uses the term 'hoax' or 'witch hunt.' He's saying that the Russian interference didn't have anything to do with him or influence his success in the 2016 election, and he's right."