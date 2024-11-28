Joy Reid sends message to Republicans ahead of Thanksgiving: 'Make your own dinner, MAGA'

Liberal MSNBC host Joy Reid offered a Thanksgiving lecture on Wednesday night directed at Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump supporters, and said, "Make your own dinner, MAGA."

During "The Reidout," Reid said at the end of her show, "You right-wingers shouldn’t have to suffer the consequences of your votes? ‘You don’t want to be around me because I voted for fascism. No fair. I am coughing on you with COVID, but you want me to wear a mask for your safety? No fair. My body, my choice’. Well here's an alternative thought, make your own dinner, MAGA. Make your own sandwiches, wipe your own tears, troll amongst yourselves with Elon and leave us alone."

Reid accused Republicans of worshiping Trump "instead of Jesus," during the rant.

"But if you expect the 73 million who voted for the prosecutor, not the felon and particularly the 92% of Black women who voted for Kamala to give you a cookie for your vote, a trophy, a hug, a high-five, you might be asking too much. If we want to eat with you, we will. But if we want some peace over the holidays and we don’t want to put up with your trolling while we eat our Tofurky, get over it," the liberal host continued.

Reid continued, "Stop acting like we owe you."

"Our Thanksgiving, our choice," she said.

Reid opened the segment by taking aim at people who voted for Trump who feel upset that liberals might not want to share Thanksgiving dinner with them after the election.

Over the past few weeks, Reid fumed at Latino voters, and told them that they own "everything" that happens to their families.

She also declared that Black women were no longer interested in saving America after the results.

Reid spoke directly to White female progressives in a TikTok video posted after the election, telling them to keep Black women off their invite lists if they plan to organize in protest of Trump's victory.

"I just want to give some free advice to the White progressive women who may be thinking about marching against the Trump victory, maybe putting back on the P-word hats and doing that thing, I would just say probably don't send any of those invites to any Black women. I'm just going to tell you right now they're not coming," she said.