MSNBC's Joy Reid loses roughly half her viewers since the election, primetime hosts also struggle

MSNBC host Joy Reid and her primetime colleagues have faced a brutal decline in viewership since the election.

"The ReidOut" has shed 47% of its total audience, averaging just 759,000 viewers after averaging 1.4 million viewers throughout 2024 leading up to Election Day, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Reid lost even more viewers among the advertiser-coveted demographic ages 25-54, losing a whopping 52% of them, now averaging only 76,000 key demo viewers.

Reid's MSNBC primetime colleagues have also suffered devastating losses in viewership over the past month. The network's primetime lineup has lost a whopping 53% in total viewers, averaging at 621,000, and an astonishing 61% of viewers in the key demo, averaging 57,000.

MSNBC's biggest star, Rachel Maddow, who is only on-air Mondays, went from averaging 2.4 million total viewers leading up to the election to averaging just 1.4 million, a 43% drop. Her viewership drop among viewers in the key demo is more drastic, having lost 56% of them, averaging 103,000. Maddow is MSNBC's only primetime host to maintain six-digit viewership in the key demo.

"All In" host Chris Hayes also lost 56% of his key demo viewers in the 8 p.m. ET timeslot, averaging only 73,000 after he averaged 166,000 before the election. Hayes has shed over half of his total viewers, going from 1.5 million to just 728,000.

MSNBC's Alex Wagner, who fills Maddow's 9 p.m. ET time slot Tuesday through Friday, also lost more than half of her total viewers, averaging just 660,000 since the election and shedding nearly half of her key demo viewers, averaging 72,000.

"Last Word" host Lawrence O'Donnell also took a hit with his audience, averaging just 930,000 total viewers since the election and 78,000 in the key demo, losing more than 40% in each metric.

In addition to declining viewership, MSNBC's future remains uncertain as its parent company NBCUniversal plans to spin off the liberal network as well as other cable channels in the coming year and will be corporately separated from its sister network NBC News. One network insider previously told Fox News Digital no one is certain whether MSNBC will even keep its name.