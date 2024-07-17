Joy Reid suggest Biden recovering from COVID is 'exactly the same thing' as Trump surviving an assassination

MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested on Wednesday that President Biden recovering from COVID-19 is a "sign of strength" similar to former President Trump surviving an assassination attempt.

"These two men are both elderly. Donald Trump is an elderly man who, for whatever reason, was given nine seconds to take an iconic photo-op during an active shooter situation. Weird situation, we'll figure that out one day," Reid said during MSNBC's live coverage of the Republican National Convention.

Reid added that the media is portraying Trump surviving the assassination attempt and shortly returning to the campaign by appearing at his party's convention as a "sign of strength."

AMBER ROSE CLAPS BACK AT JOY REID AFTER CRITICIZING CONVENTION SPEECH: ‘STOP BEING A RACE BAITER’

"This current President of the United States is 81 years old and has COVID, should he be fine in a couple of days, doesn't that convey exactly the same thing? That he’s strong enough – older than Trump – to have gotten something that used to really be fatal to people his age. So, if he does fine out of it and comes back and is able to do rallies, isn't that exactly the same?," Reid said.

The White House announced on Wednesday that Biden contracted COVID-19 and will self-isolate in Delaware.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president was "vaccinated and boosted" and was experiencing mild symptoms.

JOY REID SUGGESTS TRUMP COULDN'T 'AVOID THE CONSEQUENCES' OF HIS OWN RHETORIC AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Reid said Biden contracting COVID is an opportunity for him to show how to be responsible.

"And it’s also, a quite interesting opportunity for President Biden to also show being responsible. I assume he's going to put a mask on when he gets inside Air Force One and not spread COVID around. But also to remind people of what hell we went through with COVID because of Donald Trump," Reid said. "Here is a great messaging opportunity for President Biden to bring out the tape and remind people of how many people died; a million people are no longer with us. Peoples’ grandmas were dying alone with their iPad. A great opportunity and messaging opportunity should the White House choose to take it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Instagram's Threads, Reid questioned the nature of Trump's injuries from the assassination attempt.

"I have many questions! Like where are the medical reports? What caused Trump’s injury and what was the injury? Sheapnel? [sic] Glass? A bullet? Where were the three attendees who were shot seated or standing relative to Trump? Why was Trump allowed to stand and pose for photos, fist pumping for nearly ten seconds while asking about his shoe when there could easily have been additional shooters?" Reid wrote.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.