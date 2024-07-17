Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Joy Reid suggest Biden recovering from COVID is 'exactly the same thing' as Trump surviving an assassination

The MSNBC host also said, Trump 'was given nine seconds to take an iconic photo-op' after being shot

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Joy Reid compares President Biden beating COVID to former President Trump surviving assassination Video

Joy Reid compares President Biden beating COVID to former President Trump surviving assassination

MSNBC host Joy Reid reacted to President Biden contracting the coronavirus following a campaign stop in Las Vegas.

MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested on Wednesday that President Biden recovering from COVID-19 is a "sign of strength" similar to former President Trump surviving an assassination attempt.

"These two men are both elderly. Donald Trump is an elderly man who, for whatever reason, was given nine seconds to take an iconic photo-op during an active shooter situation. Weird situation, we'll figure that out one day," Reid said during MSNBC's live coverage of the Republican National Convention.

Reid added that the media is portraying Trump surviving the assassination attempt and shortly returning to the campaign by appearing at his party's convention as a "sign of strength."

AMBER ROSE CLAPS BACK AT JOY REID AFTER CRITICIZING CONVENTION SPEECH: ‘STOP BEING A RACE BAITER’

Joy Reid

MSNBC contributor Joy Reid on Wednesday compared President Biden beating COVID to former President Trump surviving an assassination attempt. (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

"This current President of the United States is 81 years old and has COVID, should he be fine in a couple of days, doesn't that convey exactly the same thing? That he’s strong enough – older than Trump – to have gotten something that used to really be fatal to people his age. So, if he does fine out of it and comes back and is able to do rallies, isn't that exactly the same?," Reid said.

The White House announced on Wednesday that Biden contracted COVID-19 and will self-isolate in Delaware.

Biden/Trump split

MSNBC contributor Joy Reid on Wednesday compared President Biden beating COVID to former President Trump surviving an assassination attempt. ( Win McNamee/Getty Images/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president was "vaccinated and boosted" and was experiencing mild symptoms. 

JOY REID SUGGESTS TRUMP COULDN'T 'AVOID THE CONSEQUENCES' OF HIS OWN RHETORIC AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Reid said Biden contracting COVID is an opportunity for him to show how to be responsible.

"And it’s also, a quite interesting opportunity for President Biden to also show being responsible. I assume he's going to put a mask on when he gets inside Air Force One and not spread COVID around. But also to remind people of what hell we went through with COVID because of Donald Trump," Reid said. "Here is a great messaging opportunity for President Biden to bring out the tape and remind people of how many people died; a million people are no longer with us. Peoples’ grandmas were dying alone with their iPad. A great opportunity and messaging opportunity should the White House choose to take it."

Trump holds fist

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Instagram's Threads, Reid questioned the nature of Trump's injuries from the assassination attempt.

"I have many questions! Like where are the medical reports? What caused Trump’s injury and what was the injury? Sheapnel? [sic] Glass? A bullet? Where were the three attendees who were shot seated or standing relative to Trump? Why was Trump allowed to stand and pose for photos, fist pumping for nearly ten seconds while asking about his shoe when there could easily have been additional shooters?" Reid wrote.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn