Tomi Lahren: Americans are sick of wokeism but Democrats won't stop pushing it

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren sounds off against Democrats, warning them Americans do not want "woke politicians" and want more moderates in office on "Fox & Friends First." Lahren told co-hosts Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus the American people want more moderate politicians like Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

TOMI LAHREN: Well, listen, he just told us last week that he doesn't care about polls, so I'm not sure that he really cares about his reelection chances, and quite frankly, I don't care about his reelection chances. I don't think he has a chance. I'm far more concerned about the next several years and the irreparable damage that could be done to our nation under a President Biden, whoever is controlling his teleprompter and his puppet strings. But I think the way that we fix this, not only in November's midterms, which are going to be critically important, but we also need to send a message to the Democrat Party that the American people do want bipartisanship. We are sick of the woke politicians. But more importantly, we are sick of their agenda. Now, I think the Democrats are going to throw Joe Biden under the bus well before 2024. They're already starting, you see, Stacey Abrams and others doing just that. So I'm not worried about a President Biden. I'm far more worried about the agenda that Democrats are still beholden to. And they're still pushing. They're not doing anything to change that agenda. So just changing the man in the White House or changing the vice president isn't going to be enough. Democrats need to know we want more moderates like Joe Manchin or Kyrsten Sinema. That's what the American people want. Not this woke-ism, not this Squad leadership and not this radical progressivism we're seeing from their party now.

