Today on Fox News: March 27, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Dr. Oz; Country star John Rich teams up with Fox Nation for a live concert from his Nashville home; Janice Dean highlights the good news making headlines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury Secretary.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: So, Is it Working? HHS Sec. Alex Azar on America’s Effort to Slow the Spread - The U.S. is in the second week of President Trump’s recommendation of 15 days of social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar discusses why social distancing is vital to mitigating the coronavirus, how private industries have stepped up to help combat the virus and what lessons we can learn from this global pandemic.

Also on the Rundown: Many Governors around the country are telling civilians to "stay at home" or "shelter in place." So, does that mean you can be prosecuted for leaving your home? Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano joins the Fox News Rundown to discuss whether these orders can actually be enforced legally.

Don't miss the good news with Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by Guy Benson, host of "The Guy Benson Show."

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday"; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large; Shannon Bream, host of "Fox News @ Night."

SATURDAY:

Cavuto Live, 10 a.m. ET: Billionaire investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on relief for American workers; U.S. Sen Tim Scott, R-S.C., on the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

SUNDAY:

Fox News Sunday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET: Md. Gov. Larry Hogan; Dr. Thomas Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.