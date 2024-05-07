Tim Scott responds to 'The View' mocking his career: 'Without the Black vote, there is no Democratic Party'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., responded Monday to "The View" mocking him for his leadership in bringing Black voters over to the Republican Party, saying they were starting to trend toward the Republican side after decades as reliable Democrats.

"Women of the View: My goodness gracious. Let me just be plain and simple. Without the Black vote, there is no Democratic Party," Scott told "Hannity" on Monday. "And since I was elected in 2010 to Congress, before that, no Black Republicans [in Congress]. But since then, there's been seven."

Scott said that "President Trump's policies have led to a surge" of Black Republican political candidates taking office at the "city level, to the county level, to the state level, and in Congress."

"We're seeing Black city council members, we're seeing Black assembly members all across this nation," he said. "There is a wave of Black elected officials who happen to be Republicans. But the Black vote is following."

TIM SCOTT RESPONDS TO TRUMP CONSIDERING HIM FOR VICE PRESIDENT: 'THE ONLY THING I CAN TELL YOU IS...'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin had said Friday that Scott was not making a strong case for Black conservatives. Scott got under Hostin's skin last year when he rejected her beliefs on the show about systemic racism.

"Just to speak for African-American voters," Hostin said. "If anyone thinks that Tim Scott is going to bring over a bunch of Black men, they need to just get with it, because Tim Scott is the only African-American senator in the Republican Party for a reason."

Scott is one of several candidates that former President Trump is reportedly considering as his running mate in the 2024 election. Scott ran for the Republican nomination but dropped out before the Iowa caucuses and went on to endorse Trump.

In an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo in February, Trump name-dropped Scott, as well as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, when speaking about criteria he was looking for in a potential running mate.

BLACK VOTERS FLOCKING TO TRUMP, CAN NO LONGER 'AFFORD' TO VOTE FOR BIDEN IN 2024, REVEREND SAYS

"Why? Because we were better off under President Trump. We need four more years and I will tell you, it's the end of the Democratic Party as we know it today," Scott said.

"For African-Americans, Hispanics, there's no place in the Democratic Party if you want to stand against antisemitism, and stand for the American way, and stand for fairness and justice, you must join the GOP. We are the party of Lincoln, the party of Reagan, the party of Trump, we are the party of freedom," he said.

Biden is facing a troubling trend for his campaign among Black voters if recent polls are any indication. One Wall Street Journal survey last month showed 30 percent would support Trump in seven swing states, a huge increase from his showing against Biden in 2020. A Washington Post-Ipsos poll last month also showed Black American desire to vote was down from the last presidential election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott also criticized President Biden for not supporting Israel in its war against Hamas.

"President Biden: find a spine and a backbone," he said. "Stand for our allies. Be loyal to our allies and be lethal to our collective adversaries."