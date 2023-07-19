Expand / Collapse search


Sunny Hostin fumes about Tim Scott on 'The View' while interviewing other GOP candidate

Hostin also asked Will Hurd if he believes in systemic racism

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin fumed over Sen. Tim Scott's views on systemic racism on Wednesday while questioning GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd. 

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin is still fuming over Sen. Tim Scott's beliefs on systemic racism as she pressed GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd about his beliefs on Wednesday. 

"When your fellow opponent, Senator Tim Scott was here, I tried to explain to him that while he saw someone like Whoopi Goldberg at the table and someone like me from the South Bronx projects having been successful, someone like you at the table, that unfortunately we were the exception in this country and not the rule, and until we are the rule then I’m not going to stop talking about social injustice," she began. 

Hostin said she believed systemic racism exists and read remarks from Scott, who called her statement a "dangerous, offensive and disgusting" message to send to young people. 

Sunny Hostin

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin pressed Republican candidate Will Hurd on systemic racism on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.  (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

"Do you believe that systemic racism exists?" Hostin asked Hurd.

"I think slavery happened, Jim Crow happened. My father and mother, my dad’s Black. My mom is White. They met in L.A. in 1969, moved to south Texas in 1970. The house that they live in now that my father lives in, unfortunately, lost my mom this year, is the only neighborhood in town that would sell to an interracial couple and that was not a place that had the best schools," he responded. 

Hurd also said himself, Hostin and co-host Whoopi Goldberg "were not exceptional," and took advantage of opportunities. 

"Why are more of our homeless veterans African American? Right? Why in California are the Black and Brown kids from high school not the same proportion in colleges? Right? Like these are things that need to be addressed," he added. 

Will Hurd

FILE - Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa.  (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Hostin told Hurd to "speak to Senator Tim Scott."

"And Clarence Thomas," co-host Joy Behar added, "Talk to him."

Before Hurd had a chance to respond, Goldberg said, "I'm going to save you," and the show went to commercial break. 

After Scott announced his candidacy, Goldberg claimed the GOP senator had "Clarence Thomas syndrome." 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.