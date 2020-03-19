5 true crime shows to binge-watch on Fox Nation

Fox Nation has rolled out five new series for "True Justice" month, and there is much more to come, as the new streaming service explores America's most shocking crimes, profound mysteries, and their impact on American justice.

The new documentary "The Final Hours of Jeffrey Epstein" re-examined the strange circumstances surrounding the death of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The show delved into the first-hand account of one of Epstein's fellow inmates, who was incarcerated with the disgraced financier inside New York City's Metropolitan Correction Center (MCC).

Bill Mersey was assigned to monitor Epstein on suicide watch, after the millionaire was put under 24-hour surveillance, following his first alleged attempt to take his own life.

"The majority of the conversations were first and foremost about his safety and how to handle prison – over and over again," Mersey told Fox Nation, recalling his talks with Epstein. "He solicited advice on how to handle the general population. He thought that intimidation was going to be a problem."

Veteran attorney and Fox Nation host Emily Compagno looked back at the infamous crimes that changed the face of American justice in Fox Nation's five-part series "Crimes That Changed America."

Compagno went to the scene of the murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas, who was abducted at knifepoint by a 38-year-old, career criminal, who had been in and out of prison for crimes like sexual assault and kidnapping. Polly's killing in 1993 led to criminal justice reforms designed to keep violent repeat offenders behind bars for good.

On Fox Nation's "Crime Stories," former prosecutor and Fox Nation host Nancy Grace and her panel of crime experts breathe new life into cold cases and break down ongoing investigations.

In the premiere episode, Grace took up the 35-year-old, unsolved murder of Georgia boy, Chuckie Mauk. Grace spoke to Chuckie's mother, Cathy Miller, who has not given up searching for justice.

Miller walked Grace through the evening of Feb. 17, 1986, when her 13-year-old son was shot to death in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven. Joseph Scott Morgan, distinguished scholar of applied forensics at Jacksonville State University, told Grace that the decades-old crime scene may hold the clues to finding the killer or killers.

Fox Nation's five-part series "Evil Next Door" delves into the sordid life and crimes of serial killers from across the country using archival footage, never-before-seen interviews and firsthand perspectives from law enforcement, victims and family members.

The terrifying story of serial killer Aileen Wuornos was first introduced to most Americans by the 2003 movie "Monster" and the Oscar-award winning performance of Hollywood actress Charlize Theron. The real story of the murderous Daytona Beach, Fla., prostitute is possibly more chilling.

"This is where they stayed," Florida motel owner Mike Bock told Fox Nation, as he stood in the room where Wuornos lived during her killing spree. "There definitely is some of the original stuff when she was staying here, to be quite honest."

Fox News anchor and senior correspondent Eric Shawn tracked down one of the two lasting remaining Hoffa suspects in the course of his investigation for the series, "Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa."

Shawn traveled back and forth between New Jersey and Florida to find Gabriel "Gabe" Briguglio, who was suspect number five on the confidential 1976 FBI report on the legendary labor leader's disappearance.

When Shawn finally found Briguglio, he received a rude welcome. "Did you drink before coming here or are you just high from something?" Briguglio asked Shawn, as he peered out from behind his front door.

