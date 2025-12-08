'The View' mocks Trump's FIFA peace award, hands out fake medals on the show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro handed out fake medals on Monday to mock President Donald Trump for being given the FIFA Peace Prize the previous week.

Trump was awarded the first FIFA Peace Prize on Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., during the World Cup final draw. FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave Trump the award, which included a trophy of golden hands holding a soccer ball. He was also awarded a medal that he put on almost immediately.

Navarro, one of the more outspoken anti-Trump voices on "The View," offered her theory for why FIFA would give Trump such an award, arguing it goes well beyond his actual accomplishments as a president.

"There are a few things that FIFA needs from Trump. At a time when he is banning countries and people from different countries from being able to get into the United States, FIFA needs people from all over the world who come and see the World Cup games to be able to get U.S. visas. So that's one, we’re hosting, Mexico's hosting, Canada's hosting. So it's in the three countries," she said.

"And two, FIFA needs Trump not to send ICE to conduct raids and intimidate people who go to these games like he is threatening to do with the Super Bowl because they have Bad Bunny singing in the halftime show," she said.

Navarro went on to argue that the leader of FIFA has observed Trump's interactions with other major leaders, understanding that gifts and flattery are enough to win his support. Another host, Sunny Hostin, suggested Trump was jealous of former President Barack Obama receiving the Nobel Peace Prize when Trump thought he was deserving as well.

"I don't think he's going to get the Nobel Peace Prize, I don't think he's worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, quite frankly. This is a made-up award for him, this FIFA award," Hostin said.

"I think Gianni Infantino, the head of FIFA, has figured out what practically every other world leader, every other corporate leader has figured out, that if you show up with a tchotchke, preferably covered in gold, and give it to the three-year-old in the Oval Office, he will be entertained and he will be happy," she said.

"So all I want to say is, not to be outdone," she said as she presented what appeared to be plastic gold medals to her co-hosts. "You get a medal! And you get a medal! And you get a medal! And you get a medal! And I get a medal!"

Navarro and the audience laughed at the bit as co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin called the award for her former boss "cringe."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and to FIFA and did not receive an immediate reply.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contirbuted to this report.