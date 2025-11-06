Ex-FIFA exec accuses President Gianni Infantino of violating political neutrality rule by praising Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miguel Maduro, the former chairman of FIFA’s governance committee, suggested current FIFA President Gianni Infantino violated the governing body's bylaws by recently expressing support for President Donald Trump.

Maduro told The Athletic he believes Infantino violated FIFA's rules regarding political neutrality with recent comments made about Trump at the American Business Forum in Miami Wednesday, when Infantino said, "I think we should all support what he’s doing because I think it’s looking pretty good."

"The final part of his statement does more than recognize the legitimacy of President Trump. It endorses his political program and actions and argues others should support them too. He is taking a position in what is an internal political debate in the U.S," Maduro said.

"While he can recognize the legitimacy of President Trump, he should also recognize that, in a democracy, others can oppose his policies. To remain politically neutral requires not to take a position on that political debate, much less to argue that all should support President Trump’s policies. To do so appears a clear violation of the duty of political neutrality imposed on any FIFA official by Article 15 of its Code of Ethics."

The official FIFA Code of Ethics states the following about political neutrality:

"In dealings with government institutions, national and international organizations, associations and groupings, persons bound by this Code shall, in addition to observing the basic rules of art, remain politically neutral, in accordance with the principles and objectives of FIFA, the confederations, associations, leagues and clubs, and generally act in a manner compatible with their function and integrity.

"Violation of this article shall be sanctioned with an appropriate fine of at least CHF 10,000 as well as a ban on taking part in any football-related activity for a maximum of two years."

However, that section is in Article 14, and not Article 15 that Maduro mentioned.

Fox News Digital has reached out to FIFA and the White House for a response. FIFA declined to give a response to The Athletic.

Trump, during his first term, developed a friendship with Infantino while securing the hosting rights for the U.S., alongside Canada and Mexico, for the 2026 World Cup.

Shortly after the U.S. was awarded the tournament, Trump hosted Infantino at the White House. Infantino, who was also serving his first term as FIFA president, made an impression by handing Trump red and yellow penalty cards, joking they could be used on the press.

The relationship flourished in 2020 as both men planned their futures.

During a dinner that January at the global economic summit in Davos, near FIFA's home in Zurich, Infantino called the U.S. president "my great friend." Trump, always appreciative of a compliment, responded by inviting Infantino to a White House signing event for the Abraham Accords, which sought to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries.

Trump has signed an executive order establishing a White House Task Force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Trump will serve as the chair of the task force, while Vice President JD Vance will serve as the vice chair.