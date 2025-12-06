Trump touts 2026 World Cup draw success, claims massive viewership

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump praised the success of the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., on Friday, where he was honored with the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize at the event meant to set the stage for the global sporting event coming to the United States next year.

Speaking ahead of a private concert by Andrea Bocelli at the White House, the president thanked the Italian tenor for his opening performance at the Kennedy Center. Trump also remarked on the success of the draw and claimed that more than "a billion people" tuned in to watch the participating nations learn their fate for the tournament beginning in June.

"He was so good today at the FIFA Award," Trump began, speaking about Bocelli. "It was an award for me, I can tell you. But it was a draw. And they say over a billion people were watching and there was no way you could beat tonight what you did today because that was one of the greatest openings to an event that I've ever seen. And he was in rare form."

"What you did this morning was incredible, so thank you very much."

The private concert at the White House was attended by Republican lawmakers and members of Trump’s Cabinet.

The evening followed a day filled with high-profile stars, sports legends, and world leaders in D.C. for the World Cup draw.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney joined Trump on stage to draw their respective nations’ names as the three countries prepare to host the international tournament next year.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also presented Trump with the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize, which recognized the president for his actions to "promote peace and unity around the world."

"This is truly one of the great honors of my life," Trump said, adding that "most important, I just want to thank everybody. The world is a safer place now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.